Christopher Rea came to Penn a few weeks ago and delivered this lecture:

"From Zhuangzi’s Gourd to Cinderella’s Pumpkin: Gua 瓜 as a Vehicle for the Imagination"

(2/22/24)

The Daoist philosopher Zhuangzi tells us that one remedy for a lack of imagination is to take your gourd for a ride. Confucius makes a point about usefulness by comparing himself to a calabash. Gua 瓜—which include gourds, melons, pumpkins, squash, and bitter melon—abound in Chinese philosophy, art, poetry, historiography, and storytelling, notably in late imperial novels such as Jin Ping Mei, Journey to the West, and Story of the Stone. Why? Christopher Rea argues that gua have several qualities that account for their enduring popularity in the figurative imagination, including their sound, shape, seasonality, variety, and abundance.

This talk shares examples of how the cucurbitaceae—a vast family that is as diverse in its metaphorical usages as in its species—has been used in Chinese and other contexts as a vehicle for the imagination. The humble gua has been used to represent ideas of consequence, both physical (human anatomy, China, the earth) and conceptual (moral peril, wealth, glory days). Gua are a vehicle for rethinking the taxonomies that drive cultural historiography, the distinctions scholars make between here and there, this and that. In particular, this talk will focus on why gua associations tend to be overripe, and on how Chinese and non-Chinese sources have used melons and their kin to represent time itself.

Here are some photographs of the cucurbitaceous corners of my office, with Chris holding a bottle gourd from my collection that he took to Harvard for a lecture the next day and then brought back to settle in his office at UBC in Vancouver.

During his talk at Penn, Chris showed this gourd-related sinoglyph that nobody among the thirty or so people in the room — most of them advanced students and teachers who were native speakers of Chinese — knew the sound or meaning of, though I could roughly surmise both its sound and meaning, viz., ráng / niáng; "flesh / pulp" (maybe with a touch of "rind"), but neither of which I was certain of, and guessing at what I thought might be its phonophore, though I was by no means sure of its exact sound, then speculating what I suspected might be its primary semantophore ("gourd") and secondary (superfluous) semantophore ("clothing; coat"), and smooshing them all together:

This is a freak character. It has no practical purpose. It may occur in an ultra-large dictionary like Kangxi (1716), which has 47,043 characters, but nobody knows for sure what it means or how it is pronounced. It is an excrescence on the sinoglyphic writing system. This is true of over half of all the extant hundred thousand plus sinoglyphs collected by the most obsessive hanziphiles. Consequently, in emulation of junk DNA, I call them "junk sinoglyphs".

One of the characteristics of cucurbits is that they have enormous numbers of seeds. So, next time you're mindlessly nibbling on watermelon seeds or pumpkin seeds, think of how many Chinese characters there are. Their number is limitless, and people keep creating new ones in a game of endless oneupmanship.

The economist, Rick Harbaugh, wrote a paper for my first international conference on Characters and Computers (1991 [see the book by that name edited by me]). It was a demonstration of the status enhancement value of the proliferation of Chinese characters. I was very enthusiastic about his paper and really wanted to include it in the book, but he wasn't ready to go with it at that time. In later years, I repeatedly tried to get him to publish it in Sino-Platonic Papers or elsewhere, but he wouldn't submit it anywhere. I think that hanziphiles (including perhaps he himself!) would take it as a swipe at the sinoglyphic writing system, and he didn't want to be a party to that!

Selected readings

