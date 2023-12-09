« previous post |

Cartoon by Atu:



(source: Facebook, Instagram)



Lettering on top left panel:

pink:

Mùdí jiāng Xiānggǎng xìnyòng píngjí xiàtiáo wéi "fùmiàn"

穆迪將香港信用評級下調為「負面」

"Moody's downgrades Hong Kong's credit rating to 'negative'"

green:

qiángliè qiǎnzé, jiānjué fǎnduì, èyì mǒhēi, biéyǒu yòngxīn

強烈譴責，堅決反對，惡意抹黑，別有用心

"Strongly condemn and firmly oppose malicious smearing and ulterior motives"

Lettering on bottom left panel:

pink:

dàn Kǒngzi píngjí, Mèngzi píngjí shàngtiáo Xiānggǎng wéi jiǎjiǎ!

但孔子評級，孟子評級上調為甲甲！

But Confucius’s (ca. 551-479 BC) rating and Mencius’s (372-289 BC) rating were raised to AA!

green:

dàolù zìxìn, lǐlùn zìxìn, zhìdù zìxìn, wénhuà zìxìn

道路自信，理論自信，制度自信，文化自信

"Have self-confidence in one's way, in one's theories, in one's institutions, and in one's culture."

China was stunned and irate when Moody's gave its negative assessment of the PRC economy and has been firing off one angry tirade after another.

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf and James Fanell]

