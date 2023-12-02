« previous post |

Japanese words of the year are always exciting and surprising, but this year's takes the cake.

are あれ

pronunciation

distal demonstrative, something far off removed from both speaker and listener: that, yon

(deictically) that one over there (far from the speaker and the addressee) あれはなんですか？ Are wa nan desu ka? What is that? (anaphorically) that one we both know (both the speaker and the addressee know) これはあれでしょ？○○。 でしょ？○○。 Kore wa are desho?○○. This is that one thing, isn't it? You know, X.

Usage note

Indicates something far off, removed from both speaker and addressee. Contrast with それ ( sore ) , indicating something removed from the speaker but closer to the addressee.



What's truly amazing about "are" is all of the "nuances" (perhaps my favorite Japanese loanword!) it embraces. The Japanese are distinguished for their subtlety, and that's what this "are" ("that" — the unnamed) is all about.

Such a common, quotidian, short expression is Japanese word of the year! 2 kana, 3 letters.

This Year in Japanese

That “Are” Thing Named Word of the Year in Japan for 2023

Language nippon.com (Dec 1, 2023)

The word are (“that thing”), a catchphrase used by the Hanshin Tigers as they won their first central League title in 18 years and first Japan Series championship since 1985, is Japan’s word of the year for 2023.

—–

On December 1, the publisher Jiyū Kokumin Sha announced the 10 finalists for the words of the year for 2023, along with the winning term. Coming out on top this year was are (アレ), meaning “that thing” (the Central League championship that manager Okada Akinobu wanted to avoid mentioning by name) and also used as an acronym for “Aim, Respect, Empower,” a slogan used by the Hanshin Tigers baseball squad as they powered their way to their first Japan Series win since 1985.

It is remarkable that the Japanese word of the year — in such short compass — could imply so many shades of meaning.

Other finalists

新しい学校のリーダーズ／首振りダンス — Atarashii gakkō no rīdāzu/Kubifuri dansu. The musical group Atarashii Gakkō no Leaders, four young women dressed in school uniforms, styled themselves as the “representatives of Japanese youth” this year. In the music video for the 2023 “Otona Blue,” the Atarashii Gakkō members display the “head-bobbing dance” move that earned them significant fame on TikTok and helped catapult them to domestic fame after they had already made a splash in international markets.

Watch these "New School Leaders" doing their "Bobbling Dance" in this wild video. I could not help but compare them to all of those K-pop girl groups, hyper-manicured, exquisitely choreographed. This Japanese group is raw exuberance and whacky enthusiasm, constituting almost a not-made-up critique of the perfectionist Korean singer-dancers. The Japanese girls are still "come hither", but imbued with irony.



The next buzzword of the year also attests to Japanese Rabelaisian wit:

OSO18／アーバンベア — OSO18/Āban bea. A male brown bear codenamed OSO18 was responsible for 66 attacks on cattle in Hokkaidō from 2019 to June 2023, when it was shot to death. The elusive aggressor was even hard to capture on video for most of that period. Meanwhile, the increasing appearances of the animals in built-up areas has led to more use of the term “urban bears.”

Attesting to a sometimes bizarre streak in Japanese character is:

蛙化現象 — Kaeruka genshō. The “turning into a frog phenomenon” is a phrase that originated in a psychology paper, detailing how a long-term romantic crush can suddenly cool off the moment the other shows an interest. It is a negative play on the happy transformation seen in the fairy tale “The Frog Prince.” In a twist on the original meaning, the phrase took off this year among young people to describe how, for example, minor quirks of behavior in a partner can lead to an instant loss of attraction.

Possessed of the same fascination and angst that it is having abroad is:

生成AI — Seisei AI. This year saw the release of a succession of tools that can create, for example, text and images based on learning from models. This “generative AI” sparked much talk in Japan, as elsewhere in the world.

More to come on the AI score here at Language Log.

Japan Times also put out a list of buzzwords of the year and are topped it too:

Japan’s 2023 buzzword of the year is all about winning

Naturally, there were several overlaps with the nippon.com list (see above), but they were described / defined rather differently on the Japan Times list:

“kaerukagenshō” ("getting the ick”), poked fun at the awkward dissonance many felt after coming back to in-person, maskless interactions. The term describes the phenomenon of instantly losing feelings for someone after witnessing a certain habit or action.

and

“yami baito” (“dark part-time jobs")

which derives from yami やみ 闇 ("dark") + German Arbeit ("work") > arubaito and refers to one-off jobs that involve crimes like robbery or fraud that young people get tricked into, not more respectable part-time employment like pushing people onto crowded, "rasshuawā ラッシュアワー" trains.

Lots of fun.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Don Keyser]

