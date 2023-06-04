« previous post |

Shouldn’t that be Zhonghua Pan-Asian Kitchen Ramen Wok Premium Sushi? pic.twitter.com/tTUaWidjL3 — James Millward 米華健 (@JimMillward) June 4, 2023

The small characters at the top of the sign say:

Hànzú Yàzhōu chúfáng

汉族亚洲厨房

"Han ethnicity Asian kitchen"

The wording in large Hànyǔ Pīnyīn ("Sinitic spelling") is HANZU, the roman letter transcription of the first two characters above on the sign and in this post. It's really being in your face to put it this way. I don't think I've ever seen another shop or restaurant present itself in these terms to the general public.

Hànzú 汉族 / 漢族 ("Han people / ethnicity / ethnic group / race / nationality") — Han being "the largest ethnic group indigenous to China"; the autonym “Han” is derived from the Han dynasty (206 BC–220 AD. (see here and here)



You can read the English yourself and make of what you will.

The title of this post is a takeoff on the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere, "a concept that was developed in the Empire of Japan and propagated to Asian populations which were occupied by it from 1931 to 1945".

