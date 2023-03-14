« previous post |

When I first heard of this phenomenon about three years ago, I could scarcely believe my ears. I was told in no uncertain terms that, by and large, Chinese women (especially in their 20s and 30s, but even in their teens) much more enjoy watching or reading about men making out than engaging in hetero- or homosexual love themselves. I know of several Chinese women who write such literature and supplement their income with it.

The genre is explored in considerable depth by Helen Sullivan in this Guardian article (3/12/23):

China’s ‘rotten girls’ are escaping into erotic fiction about gay men



Danmei is by some measures the most popular genre of fiction for women in China, and its popularity hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Communist party

The key term for the genre is "dānměi 耽美", where the dān 耽 morpheme in Chinese meant "to delay, to indulge; negligent"):

Originally coined in Japanese [VHM: pron. tanbi] as a translation of “aestheticism” (equivalent Chinese term: wéiměi zhǔyì 唯美主義 [lit. "only beauty -ism"]), and was applied in the description of BL-themed comics since the 1970s which at the time were mostly aesthetic and romantic. The latter meaning was later reintroduced into Chinese (as wasei kango 和製漢語 [Japanese-made Chinese word]). (source)

In Japanese, "An artistic approach that identifies beauty as the highest value, which is to be absorbed in the world." (source)

Wasei-kango (Japanese: 和製漢語, "Japanese-made Chinese words") are those words in the Japanese language composed of Chinese morphemes but invented in Japan rather than borrowed from China. Such terms are generally written using kanji and read according to the on'yomi pronunciations of the characters. While many words belong to the shared Sino-Japanese vocabulary, some kango do not exist in Chinese while others have a substantially different meaning from Chinese; however some words have been borrowed back to Chinese. (source)

The female fans of the Chinese danmei subgenre are called fǔnǚ 腐女 ("rotten girls").

One of the famous writers of danmei literature is Mòxiāng Tóngchòu 墨香銅臭 ("fragrance of Ink, odor of money"). They spent some time in prison for "running an illegal business operation" — a convenient charge the CCP brings against practically anyone they don't like who is making money by intellectual, literary, or media means.

Danmei (Chinese: 耽美; pinyin: dānměi; lit. 'indulging beauty') is a Chinese genre of literature and other fictional media that features romantic relationships between male characters. Danmei is typically created by and targeted towards a heterosexual female audience. While danmei works and their adaptations have achieved widespread popularity in China and globally, their legal status remains murky due to Chinese censorship policies. The female same-sex counterpart to danmei is known as bǎihé (Chinese: 百合; lit. 'lilies'), which is an orthographic reborrowing of the Japanese word yuri, but it is not as well known or popular as danmei.

The male same-sex romance genre of "boys' love", or BL, originated in Japanese manga in the early 1970s, and was introduced to mainland China via pirated Taiwanese translations of Japanese comics in the early 1990s. The term danmei is reborrowed from the Japanese word tanbi (耽美, "aestheticism"), and Chinese fans often use danmei and BL interchangeably.

(source)

If you want to learn more about this fascinating genre of socioliterary practice and production, including whether it is a type of feminist-utopian pornographic fantasy, I warmly recommend that you read Helen Sullivan's broadly inquisitive article in the Guardian.

Addendum

There is also a strange genre of internet fiction that seems to have split off from "wǔxiá 武俠" ("martial hero; roving paladin") fiction. It's called "xiānxiá 仙俠" ("immortal / transcendent paladin") or "xuánhuàn 玄幻" ("fantasy") fiction. Some of the works appear to have an element of heterosexual romance.

[Thanks to Denis Mair]

