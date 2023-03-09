The reality of Happiness is Bitterness

March 9, 2023 @ 2:55 pm · Filed by under Lost in translation, Orthography

« previous post |

From Kiewwoo Goh:

The actual transcription and translation of the first two lines and their one line English mistranslation should be:

Shénme dōu shì jiǎ de

Zhǐyǒu  shì zhēn de

什么都是

只有是真的

Everything is false

Only suffering is real

The next big, composite, quadripartite glyph consists of four "kǔ 苦" ("bitterness; suffering") stacked side by side and on top of each other

苦苦

苦苦

making them look somewhat like the famous "double happiness" character that we discussed in detail several times before (see the "Selected readings" below).

Depending on your point of view, that is pronounced xǐ, xǐxǐ, or shuāngxǐ (maybe someone else even has another way to pronounce it).  No matter how it's pronounced, I think everyone would agree that it means "double happiness" (see also herehere, and here).

The line at the bottom reads:

Kàn qǐlái shì       qíshí shì 

看起来是    其实是

It looks like happiness, but it's actually bitterness

I don't know who would circulate such a notice, and under what circumstances, even if it were properly translated.

Selected readings

March 9, 2023 @ 2:55 pm · Filed by under Lost in translation, Orthography


1 Comment »

  1. Jerry Packard said,

    March 9, 2023 @ 3:09 pm

    It strikes me as a clever visual pun.

RSS feed for comments on this post

Leave a Comment