« previous post |

From the Facebook account of Mei Han:

The Chinese characters say:

wǔ lù cáishén

五路財神

The Gods of Wealth of the Five Directions (North, South, East, West, and Center) are often invoked during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

There are various incarnations and manifestations of cáishén 財神 ("God of Wealth"), for which see here.

I found three ghits for the misspelling "unususual", twice in combination with the descriptor "Good Lucky".

Selected readings

[h.t. Jeff DeMarco]

Permalink