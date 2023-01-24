Battle for Taiwanese
« previous post |
From karts deffle:
Tái wén zhànxiàn
台文戰線
"Battlefront for Taiwanese writing"
Though that's what it must feel like to those who are trying to preserve their mother tongue, the English translation of the title of this magazine is not incorrect, but oh what a metaphor, both visual and verbal!
Selected readings
- "Preserving Taiwanese" (11/2/21) — with an extensive list of readings
- "A museum for the languages of Taiwan" (1/5/20) — with a very long bibliography
- Victor H. Mair, "How to Forget Your Mother Tongue and Remember Your National Language" (2003)
- Deborah Beaser, "The Outlook for Taiwanese Language Preservation", Sino-Platonic Papers, 172 (August, 2006), 1-18 (free pdf) — see also other relevant publications in the SPP catalog