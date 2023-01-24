Battle for Taiwanese

January 24, 2023 @ 12:37 am · Filed by under Language and the military, Language extinction, Metaphors, Topolects

From karts deffle:

Tái wén zhànxiàn

台文戰線

"Battlefront for Taiwanese writing"

Though that's what it must feel like to those who are trying to preserve their mother tongue, the English translation of the title of this magazine is not incorrect, but oh what a metaphor, both visual and verbal!

