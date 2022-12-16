« previous post | next post »

Many innocent observers have been snookered by the Chinese Character Simplification Scheme and the relatively small amount of characters that were reduced in the number of strokes with which they were written or were abolished outright. Indeed, celebrated professors of Chinese are calling for still more characters to be added to the humongous total (at least 100,000) that already exist (e.g., see here).

There were about 5,000 different characters on the oracle bones, the first stage of Chinese writing roughly 3,300 years ago, but only around 1,200 of them have been identified with any degree of confidence.

The first major dictionary of individual characters, Shuōwén jiězì 說文解字 (lit., "discussing writing and explaining characters" [there are different interpretations of the title]), completed in 100 AD, contained 9,353 glyphs.

The Kāngxī Zìdiǎn 康熙字典 (Compendium of standard characters from the Kangxi period), published in 1716, which was the most authoritative dictionary of Chinese characters from the 18th century through the early 20th century, had 47,035 glyphs.

Putting an enormous burden on users of the script, the number of characters has continued to balloon up till today. The nature of the Chinese writing system has not changed: it is still fundamentally open-ended, with a potentially infinite number of additions that could be made to it. These are verities that I have been bemoaning for the past half century and more. Except for a few comprehending colleagues, it has been pretty much a matter of vox clamantis in deserto.

Consequently, I was much relieved to come across this article by Piers Kelly, Charles Kemp, and James Winters:

"Most assume writing systems get simpler. But 3,600 years of Chinese writing show it’s getting increasingly complex"

The Conversation (December 14, 2022)

…

Over time, letters adapt to become simpler to write and easier to read. Cultural transmission theorists refer to this process as “compression” and it seems to kick in as soon as people start using a script and teaching it to others.

A delightful Pictionary-based experiment shows just how this might unfold in practice. A player who is asked to draw a computer monitor will sketch a detailed picture so the guesser has the best chance of success. But when those same two players are given the exact same clue again and again, the “monitor” might be reduced to a few rectangles and then a simple wavy line. As soon as a simpler convention is established it makes sense to cut corners.



Simplification occurs when players repeatedly sketch ‘Computer Monitor’ in the game of Pictionary. Image derived from Figure 11 of Garrod et al (2007) .

But while English readers are only contending with 26 letters, readers of Chinese manage to process over 4,000 core characters, some made up of dozens of strokes.

The sign 麤 (cū, “to be rough with someone”), for example, is evidently much more complex than the alphabetic letter “o”. If Chinese writing is subject to similar pressures, why didn’t this sign simplify?

Our newly published research grapples with this very problem. We found the Chinese script has evolved towards greater visual complexity over the course of its 3,600 year history.

As early as the 1600s, European scholars began to compare archaeological inscriptions across different sites and historical periods.

They noticed signs that started out as pictures tended to become simpler and more abstract over time.

Some of these scholars assumed the Chinese writing system had been trudging along a similar evolutionary path. Just as a hieroglyphic representation of a fish may have simplified into the letter D, and an ox’s head simplified into the letter A, Chinese characters are thought to have condensed from pictures of things to simpler sets of strokes.



The evolution of A and 虎. Piers Kelly

…

Even contemporary sources make the claim that Chinese has been steadily simplifying across its history. But our research suggests the opposite is true: Chinese writing has become increasingly complex.



Many Chinese characters have become more complex over time, including the three examples shown here.

…

We wanted to know how intricate Chinese character writing was over time. We used a computational method to trace the perimeters of each letter. The longer the perimeter, the more complex the drawing.

We used this method to measure more than 750,000 images of Chinese characters across five historical phases, from 1600 BC to the present day. The historical trajectories of many of these characters can be visualised here. Far from simplifying or staying the same, on average Chinese characters have become more complex with time.

…

As the set of Chinese characters became larger and larger over the centuries, writers found it necessary to add extra bells and whistles to increase the contrast and tell each character apart. A reader of Chinese text can absorb the words with ease because of innumerable tweaks that keep the system at just the right level of complexity.

…

I often point out to my students how many common characters had their radicals added to them in medieval times, even though the morphosyllabograms originally used to write the words in question over a thousand years before were much simpler, e.g., húxū 鬍鬚 ("beard").





[Thanks to Jim Breen]

