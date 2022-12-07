« previous post |

Usage is split on this one. Merriam-Webster goes for "hornet's nest", OED prefers "hornets' nest", and many other dictionaries and websites choose one of the four options listed in the title of this post.

To my mind, logically it should be "hornets' nest" because it's a home that belongs (genitive) to a colony of hornets (plural).

My high school sports teams were called "hornets", so I have a long acquaintanceship with this fearsome insect.

On the other hand, we also find "farmers market" and "farmers' market", usually the former, occasionally "farmer's market", but I don't think I've ever seen "farmer market".

Let's look inside a hornet's / hornets' / hornets / hornet nest and see what it's like (a treat at the end to watch a skunk eat the hornet larvae, and observe a couple of raccoons get the leftovers):

"Why You Should Never Approach A Hornet Nest – What's Inside An Active Colony."

Shawn Woods 8/22//22

One thing I'll say for sure: "Never stir up a hornet's / hornets' / hornets / hornet nest"!

