Time, tense, and gender in Estonian
Size-wise, Estonia (45,339 sq. km; 17,500 sq. m) is much larger than Philadelphia (369.59 sq. km; 142.7 sq. m), but, in terms of population, Philadelphia (1,603,797) is slightly bigger than Estonia (1,313,796). I have been to Estonia, and was utterly captivated by the wealth of its art and architecture, the depth of its history, the quality of its education, and the accomplishments of its people. Among many other distinctions, Estonia is at the forefront of research in genetics, which is what brought me there during my period of research on the mummies of Central Asia.
Now, as you will discover from this post, Estonia is worthy of wonder for its fascinating language as well. Some of the special features of Estonian are well presented in the following article that was published a couple of days ago:
Puzzle Monday: How To Be on Time in Estonia
by Alex Bellos, Atlas Obscura (November 7, 2022)
——
In Estonia, there is no sex and no future.
This has nothing to do with the very real decline in fertility rates in this European country of 1.3 million people on the Baltic Sea. Rather, it is about the Estonian language, which has no grammatical gender and no future tense.
Estonian is spoken by about 1.1 million people, and is notorious as one of the most difficult European languages for English speakers to learn, along with its siblings in the Finno-Ugric language family, Finnish and Hungarian.
One particularly complicated part of Estonian grammar is its nouns. Estonian nouns may have no gender (just like English but unlike languages based on Latin), but they have 14 grammatical cases, meaning that nouns may change in 14 different ways depending on their use in a sentence. (The translative case, for example, indicates a change of state, requires the suffix –ks, while the abessive case, indicating the absence of the noun in question, adds the suffix -ta.) English, on the other hand, has no grammatical cases.
As for verbs, to express something that might happen in the future there is no separate tense. Rather, you use the present tense and then a temporal marker, such as a specific time. So, in order to say, “I will solve this puzzle at 8:30 p.m.,” you say, “I solve this puzzle at 8:30 p.m.,” and context does the rest.
However, this statement presupposes you can determine how Estonians tell time, which is different from how English speakers tell time….
The article concludes with a graphic puzzle showing how Estonians tell time, which appears to be quite different from the way English speakers tell time. Fortunately , the challenging graphic is accompanied by a link to its solution — which is both elegant and fun.
[h.t. John Rohsenow]
~flow said,
November 11, 2022 @ 8:49 am
I'm not sure I follow along AtlasObscura's author in this:
> One particularly complicated part of Estonian grammar is its nouns. Estonian nouns […] have 14 grammatical cases, meaning that nouns may change in 14 different ways depending on their use in a sentence. […] The translative case […] requires the suffix –ks, while the abessive case […] adds the suffix -ta. […] English, on the other hand, has no grammatical cases.
How's that different from having lots and lots of different prepositions, especially if we're looking at an primarily agglutinative grammar (which I believe Estonian can be classified as), IOW a language where stems remain unchanged or change regularly when affixed, and individual affixes likewise have few forms that are chosen from based on morpho-phonological rules (like e.g. vowel harmony and presence/absence of a stem vowel at the point-of-contact in the case of Turkish).
Now I'd guess that case suffixes are not everything it takes, grammar-wise, to make an Estonian sentence grammatical, but when one looks at a list of [English prepositions] with over 130 'prototypical prepositions' alone one can not help but wonder whether English shouldn't be considered, by this measure, as more difficult than Estonian when it comes to joining a verb and a noun. There's so much to choose from!
As for the writer's assertion that "English […] has no grammatical cases", well, I guess that's another interesting point to discuss; there's "I can see her" vs "she can see me" and "my father's friend" vs "my friend's father", although the first pair is only valid for a tiny part of the language (the pronouns) and the second part is arguably more like a 100% regular clitic postposition than something akin to what in 'more fusional' IE languages tends to be much, much more convoluted and harder to get right.
* [English prepositions] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_English_prepositions