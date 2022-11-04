Useless as a soup sandwich
« previous post | next post »
jin defang asked:
New expression, or at least new to me: soup sandwich. All that meant to me was an option at Panera, which didn’t fit the context. So I asked the last person who used it, Fred, and this is his reply. (I also didn’t know what FUBAR meant but that was on google).
Fred's reply to jin defang:
I think it’s a Navy saying, at least that’s where I first heard and used it.
It’s used kind of like FUBAR only it’s an intentional mixed metaphor or non sequitur…like the saying “it ain’t rocket-surgery”.
Saying it’s a ‘soup-sandwich’ is essentially saying it’s FUBARed.
Basic entry in Wiktionary:
Etymology
An expression of military origin, calling to mind a picture of soup being poured over bread.
Noun
soup sandwich (plural soup sandwiches)
-
- (US, idiomatic) Someone or something that is not as it should be; something disorganized or unfinished.
That's as messed up as a soup sandwich. That guy is a big soup sandwich.
Lots of entries on Urban Dictionary, going back to 2003.
Very thorough, comprehensive blog post by Barry Popik (10/7/09), complete with numerous citations; here's the first paragraph:
The term “as sloppy as a soup sandwich” was printed in the Daily News (New York, NY) on January 28, 1977. “Sloppy as a soup sandwich” was entered in the “Canonical List of Fulldeckisms” in the newsgroup rec.humor on March 2, 1993. A sandwich made out of soup would be disorganized, unfinished, sloppy.
jin's question was especially pertinent and poignant for me since a bowl of soup and a Philly Muffin (world's best bread, in my opinion, made by Merzbacher's of Germantown) is one of my two daily meals.
Selected readings
- "The mystery of 'mouthfeel'" (11/2/16)
- "Geography and politics of 'military lingo'"(12/20/08)
- "Military slang" (5/24/19)
- "Warfighter" (11/25/12)
- "Military Whorfianism" (6/8/08)
- "The semiotics of fruit salad" (6/28/18)
- "Listen up" (1/20/19)
Timothy Rowe said,
November 4, 2022 @ 7:29 am
I don't think it's in any sense a mixed metaphor. It's just something that would make a mess if you tried to make it.
Philip Taylor said,
November 4, 2022 @ 7:29 am
Not being familiar with Merzbacher's, but with very fond memories of the black rye bread baked and sold by Grodzinski of Swiss Cottage and Golders Green, I looked at the Merzbacher's web site and was immediately struck by
4am–8pm, or 4pm–8pm ?
Victor Mair said,
November 4, 2022 @ 7:42 am
@Philip Taylor
I love their breads (not just the Philly Muffin) so much that I drove up there in my Tacoma pickup truck with my sister in an out-of-the-way part of Philadelphia during the early afternoon (not Saturday) when I thought surely they would be open. I wanted to get some warm bread fresh out of the oven. I also wished to pay homage to the master bakers.
I was sorely disappointed.
They were closed.
And, by "open to the public" means they'll sell you something through a hole in the wall near the front door. They don't have a showroom or a shop. It's just a medium-sized bakery in a nondescript building, with nothing else of significance all around it — except some houses of lower middle class people. But they do mean business when it comes to making fantastic bread.
I looked longingly and admiringly through the few windows at the racks, vats, and other equipment.
Tim Frost said,
November 4, 2022 @ 7:44 am
In England, the equivalent has long been 'as useful as a chocolate teapot'. But I recently found out that there may be exceptions: see https://www.ringtons.co.uk/treats-c8/chocolate-teapot-p1066
jin defang said,
November 4, 2022 @ 7:59 am
Jin suggests that you try baking the bread yourself. The yeast does the work and the kneading part is great for working out aggression. Just be careful to keep it at the right temperature during the rising phase.
Adam Robbins Field said,
November 4, 2022 @ 8:03 am
Exceptions to the "soup sandwich", too – granted, it isn't *just* soup, but Chowder Barge in Wilmington is famous for its chowder-drenched cheeseburger. :D