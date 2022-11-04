« previous post | next post »

jin defang asked:

New expression, or at least new to me: soup sandwich. All that meant to me was an option at Panera, which didn’t fit the context. So I asked the last person who used it, Fred, and this is his reply. (I also didn’t know what FUBAR meant but that was on google).

Fred's reply to jin defang:

I think it’s a Navy saying, at least that’s where I first heard and used it.

It’s used kind of like FUBAR only it’s an intentional mixed metaphor or non sequitur…like the saying “it ain’t rocket-surgery”.

Saying it’s a ‘soup-sandwich’ is essentially saying it’s FUBARed.

Basic entry in Wiktionary:

Etymology

An expression of military origin, calling to mind a picture of soup being poured over bread.

Noun

soup sandwich (plural soup sandwiches)

(US, idiomatic) Someone or something that is not as it should be; something disorganized or unfinished.

That's as messed up as a soup sandwich. That guy is a big soup sandwich.

Lots of entries on Urban Dictionary, going back to 2003.

Very thorough, comprehensive blog post by Barry Popik (10/7/09), complete with numerous citations; here's the first paragraph:

The term “as sloppy as a soup sandwich” was printed in the Daily News (New York, NY) on January 28, 1977. “Sloppy as a soup sandwich” was entered in the “Canonical List of Fulldeckisms” in the newsgroup rec.humor on March 2, 1993. A sandwich made out of soup would be disorganized, unfinished, sloppy.

jin's question was especially pertinent and poignant for me since a bowl of soup and a Philly Muffin (world's best bread, in my opinion, made by Merzbacher's of Germantown) is one of my two daily meals.

