Some random specimens…

Compared to "The toilet brush enigma" (10/29/22), these run-of-the-mill Chinglishisms are a piece of cake:

B chāo

B超

ultrasound: type-B ultrasonic; ultra-sound radiography; B-mode ultrasonography

—

tà rù xiǎng yī xiǎng

踏入想一想

think before stepping in

xiǎo cǎo yě zài zhǎng

小草也在长

the grass is growing

QUESTION: Why do you think they felt the need to add the adjective xiǎo 小 ("little") and the adverb yě 也 ("also")?

—

gōnggòng wèishēngjiān

公共卫生间

public toilet

—

wényìn zhōngxīn

文印中心

printing center

—

dàmǐ

大米

rice

miànfěn

面粉

flour

Most of the mistakes in the above examples are due to taking the simplest, most straightforward meanings of the constituent morphosyllables and ignoring the contexts of the words they form.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Qingchen Li]

