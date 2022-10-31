Chinglish bouquet
Some random specimens…
Compared to "The toilet brush enigma" (10/29/22), these run-of-the-mill Chinglishisms are a piece of cake:
B chāo
B超
ultrasound: type-B ultrasonic; ultra-sound radiography; B-mode ultrasonography
—
tà rù xiǎng yī xiǎng
踏入想一想
think before stepping in
xiǎo cǎo yě zài zhǎng
小草也在长
the grass is growing
QUESTION: Why do you think they felt the need to add the adjective xiǎo 小 ("little") and the adverb yě 也 ("also")?
—
gōnggòng wèishēngjiān
公共卫生间
public toilet
—
wényìn zhōngxīn
文印中心
printing center
—
dàmǐ
大米
rice
miànfěn
面粉
flour
Most of the mistakes in the above examples are due to taking the simplest, most straightforward meanings of the constituent morphosyllables and ignoring the contexts of the words they form.
[Thanks to Qingchen Li]