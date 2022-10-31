Chinglish bouquet

October 31, 2022

Some random specimens…

Compared to "The toilet brush enigma" (10/29/22), these run-of-the-mill Chinglishisms are a piece of cake:

B chāo
B超
ultrasound: type-B ultrasonic; ultra-sound radiography; B-mode ultrasonography

tà rù xiǎng yī xiǎng
踏入想一想
think before stepping in

xiǎo cǎo yě zài zhǎng
小草也在长
the grass is growing

QUESTION:  Why do you think they felt the need to add the adjective xiǎo 小 ("little") and the adverb yě 也 ("also")?

gōnggòng wèishēngjiān
公共卫生间
public toilet

wényìn zhōngxīn
文印中心
printing center

dàmǐ
大米
rice

miànfěn
面粉
flour

Most of the mistakes in the above examples are due to taking the simplest, most straightforward meanings of the constituent morphosyllables and ignoring the contexts of the words they form.

[Thanks to Qingchen Li]

