Chairman Xi the orator. Not
At this most important moment of his career, when he is about to be crowned emperor for life of the CCP / PRC, Xi Dada commits a whole slew of bloopers and blunders, gaffes and goofs, and the camera has caught him in flagrante delicto:
【辱包素材】习近平二十大开幕报告口误合集— Dope Pig_习蜜归来 🇻🇳 🇰🇵 看反贼正在土崩瓦解，保皇派出头之日已经到来 (@Dope__Pig) October 18, 2022
接踵(zhòng)而至
打铁(xuě)必须自身硬
解决(放)人类面临(yín)的共同问题
妇女儿童(téng)
着(zháo)力
供(gòng)给
塑(shuò)造
痼疾(jì)
步骤(zòu)
生动活泼(生吞活剥🐻)
道德水准(平😈)
斗争取得(斗争争🤨)
物质文明(墓志铭🪦) pic.twitter.com/ahPJ1hoLoK
Video clips (below in the tweet stream) have captured all of his embarrassing solecisms. Here I will record each of his blunders, giving what he meant to say. You can measure my versions against his (inside the parentheses) in the tweet above. There are two versions of the video. The first one includes super-slow versions of his mistakes, so that you can hear all of them in excruciating detail. If you're a fan of tones, you get to hear them in slow-slow motion.
jiēzhǒngérzhì 接踵而至 ("to follow each other and arrive successively; to be unceasing")
gōngjǐ 供给 ("supply; provide; furnish")
sùzào 塑造 ("shape; create; fashion; model; sculpt")
gùjí 痼疾 ("chronic disease")
bùzhòu / bùzóu 步骤 ("step; move; procedure; measure")
shēngdòng huópō 生动活泼 ("be lively and vivid; be lively and invigorating; in a lively way; lively")
dàodé shuǐzhǔn 道德水准 ("moral standard")
dòuzhēng 斗争取得 ("struggle to gain; achieve through struggle")
wùzhí wénmíng 物质文明 ("material civilization") — this one is such a howler that I will also give what came out of his mouth: mùzhì míng 墓志铭 ("tomb epitaph")
Some of the things he actually said are quite ironic in light of what he wanted to say.
At the end of the video, Xi sits down next to the hapless Hu Jintao, and they grin at each other. Hu had no clue what was going to happen to him later during the meeting: one of the most mind-boggling events in modern Chinese history. With the whole world looking on, gray-haired Hu was ushered out of the Great Hall by two large guards who wouldn't take no for an answer. All Hu could do was nod at Xi, who was sitting to his right, tap Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder (kiss of death for LI) as he passed by, and shuffle away, the big guards prodding him all the way.
[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]