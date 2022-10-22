« previous post |

At this most important moment of his career, when he is about to be crowned emperor for life of the CCP / PRC, Xi Dada commits a whole slew of bloopers and blunders, gaffes and goofs, and the camera has caught him in flagrante delicto:

Video clips (below in the tweet stream) have captured all of his embarrassing solecisms. Here I will record each of his blunders, giving what he meant to say. You can measure my versions against his (inside the parentheses) in the tweet above. There are two versions of the video. The first one includes super-slow versions of his mistakes, so that you can hear all of them in excruciating detail. If you're a fan of tones, you get to hear them in slow-slow motion.

jiēzhǒngérzhì 接踵而至 ("to follow each other and arrive successively; to be unceasing")

d ǎtiě bìxū zìshēn yìng 打铁必须自身硬 ("it takes a good blacksmith to make good steel") j iě jué rénlèi miànlín de gòngtóng wèntí 解决人类面临的共同问题 ("common problems faced by the liberation of mankind")

fùnǚ értóng 妇女儿童 ("women and children") zhuólì 着力 ("put forth effort; exert oneself") — makes the same error numerous times

gōngjǐ 供给 ("supply; provide; furnish")

sùzào 塑造 ("shape; create; fashion; model; sculpt")

gùjí 痼疾 ("chronic disease")

bùzhòu / bùzóu 步骤 ("step; move; procedure; measure")

shēngdòng huópō 生动活泼 ("be lively and vivid; be lively and invigorating; in a lively way; lively")



dàodé shuǐzhǔn 道德水准 ("moral standard")

dòuzhēng 斗争取得 ("struggle to gain; achieve through struggle")

wùzhí wénmíng 物质文明 ("material civilization") — this one is such a howler that I will also give what came out of his mouth: mùzhì míng 墓志铭 ("tomb epitaph")

Some of the things he actually said are quite ironic in light of what he wanted to say.

At the end of the video, Xi sits down next to the hapless Hu Jintao, and they grin at each other. Hu had no clue what was going to happen to him later during the meeting: one of the most mind-boggling events in modern Chinese history. With the whole world looking on, gray-haired Hu was ushered out of the Great Hall by two large guards who wouldn't take no for an answer. All Hu could do was nod at Xi, who was sitting to his right, tap Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder (kiss of death for LI) as he passed by, and shuffle away, the big guards prodding him all the way.

