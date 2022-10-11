« previous post | next post »

Makes your head spin.

Takes so many different shapes and serves so many different purposes:

Historically, a kiosk (from Persian kūshk) was a small garden pavilion open on some or all sides common in Persia, the Indian subcontinent, and in the Ottoman Empire from the 13th century onward. Today, several examples of this type of kiosk still exist in and around the Topkapı Palace in Istanbul, and they can be seen in Balkan countries.

The word is used in English-speaking countries for small booths offering goods and services. In Australia they usually offer food service. Freestanding computer terminals dispensing information are called interactive kiosks.

(source)

Let's go back to the beginning. It all starts with Persian:

کوشک

Pronunciation

Etymology

From Middle Persian kwšk' (kōšk, “pavilion, palace, kiosk”). Compare Aramaic קושקא‎ (qōšqāʾ) / ܓܘܫܩܐ‎ (gawšāqāʾ), Iranian borrowings.

(source)

Noun

Dari کوشک Iranian Persian Tajik кӯшк ( küšk )

کوشک • (kôšk) (plural کوشک‌ها‎ (kôšk-hâ))

English:

kiosk

Etymology

Earlier kiosque, from French kiosque, from Italian chiosco, from Ottoman Turkish كوشك‎ (köşk), from Persian کوشک‎ (kôšk, “palace, portico”), from Middle Persian kwšk' (kōšk).

Noun

kiosk (plural kiosks)

A small enclosed structure, often freestanding, open on one side or with a window, used as a booth to sell newspapers, cigarettes, etc. A similar unattended stand for the automatic dispensing of tickets, etc. A public telephone booth. A Turkish garden pavilion.

(source)

kiosk (n.)

1620s, "kind of open pavilion" (made of light wood, etc., often supported by pillars), from French 1620s, "kind of open pavilion" (made of light wood, etc., often supported by pillars), from French kiosque (17c.), which is (along with German and Polish (17c.), which is (along with German and Polish kiosk ) from Turkish ) from Turkish koshk , kiöshk "pavilion, summer house," from Persian "pavilion, summer house," from Persian kushk "palace, villa; pavilion, portico." They were introduced in Western Europe 17c. as ornaments in gardens and parks. Later of street newsstands (1865), on some resemblance of form, a sense perhaps originally in French. Modern sense influenced by British "palace, villa; pavilion, portico." They were introduced in Western Europe 17c. as ornaments in gardens and parks. Later of street newsstands (1865), on some resemblance of form, a sense perhaps originally in French. Modern sense influenced by British telephone kiosk (1928). (1928).

(etymonline)

If you want to learn more about "The kiosk in Turkey and Europe", read Stephen Jones' richly illustrated and abundantly documented blog post on that topic.

Reminds me of another Iranian word in English, "paradise":

late Old English, "the garden of Eden," from Old French paradis "paradise, garden of Eden" (11c.), from Late Latin paradisus "a park, an orchard; the garden of Eden, the abode of the blessed," from Greek paradeisos "a park; paradise, the garden of Eden," from an Iranian source similar to Avestan pairidaeza "enclosure, park" (Modern Persian and Arabic firdaus "garden, paradise"), a compound of pairi- "around" (from PIE root *per- (1) "forward," hence "in front of, near, against, around") + diz "to make, to form (a wall)." The first element is cognate with Greek peri "around, about" (see per), the second is from PIE root *dheigh- "to form, build."

The Greek word was used by Xenophon and others for an orchard or royal hunting park in Persia, and it was taken in Septuagint to mean "the garden of Eden," and in New Testament translations of Luke xxiii.43 to mean "the Christian heaven, place where the souls of the righteous departed await resurrection" (a sense attested in English from c. 1200; extended from c. 1400 to the Muslim heaven). Meaning "place of extreme beauty, blissful state like or comparable to Paradise" is from c. 1300. The Gates of Paradise originally meant "the Virgin Mary" (late 14c.)

(etymonline)

The original Iranian pairidaeza must have had many kôšk-hâ کوشک‌ها‎ ("kiosks") on its grounds.

