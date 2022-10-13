« previous post | next post »

Packaging for a box of sweets that a friend brought to me from China a few days ago:

Expanded laterally:

The package says that these sweets are mochi, but true mochi is made of short-grain japonica glutinous rice. The manufacturer calls them mochi to emphasize the chewy, gooey quality of the treats, which actually do not consist of mochi, but are made of taro (yù 芋), as stated on the bottom right corner of the package, though it also has other ingredients mixed in.



The snack has the approximation of an egg yolk in its center, but it's not really dànhuáng 蛋黃 as claimed on the package.

Even though this sweet is not what the makers superficially claim, it does taste good in its own way.

What I really want to talk about are the big characters at the bottom of the package:

chāonéng chě dànhuáng sū

超能扯蛋黄酥

("super stretchy egg yolk crisp") — the sweet has a thin, crispy outer layer

It is quite clever of the designer to pull apart the semantophore and the phonophore of the third character, chě 扯 ("pull"), thus 扌止, to emphasize the stretchiness of the sweet.

[Thanks to Zihan Guo]

