Tea map

September 29, 2022 @ 6:07 pm

View post on imgur.com

It's impressive looking, and they very roughly have the correct idea, but they'd better read Appendix C of The True History of Tea more carefully to get the details right, going back to the Urwort, which is not Sinitic, nor even Proto-Sino-Tibetan, but Austroasiatic (Wa, Mon-Khmer, Munda, etc.).

 

Selected reading

[h.t. Michael Carr]

 

  1. cameron said,

    September 29, 2022 @ 7:11 pm

    I like how the text label for Australia is upside down

