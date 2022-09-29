« previous post | next post »

It's impressive looking, and they very roughly have the correct idea, but they'd better read Appendix C of The True History of Tea more carefully to get the details right, going back to the Urwort, which is not Sinitic, nor even Proto-Sino-Tibetan, but Austroasiatic (Wa, Mon-Khmer, Munda, etc.).

