Tea map
« previous post | next post »
View post on imgur.com
It's impressive looking, and they very roughly have the correct idea, but they'd better read Appendix C of The True History of Tea more carefully to get the details right, going back to the Urwort, which is not Sinitic, nor even Proto-Sino-Tibetan, but Austroasiatic (Wa, Mon-Khmer, Munda, etc.).
Selected reading
- "Sinographs for 'tea'" (1/10/19)
- "Caucasian words for tea " (1/26/17)
- "Multilingual tea packaging " (4/7/18)
- "Trump tea " (1/13/17)
- "Kung-fu (Gongfu) Tea " (7/20/11)
- "Two brews " (2/6/10)
- "Mandarin Pu'er / Cantonese Bolei 普洱" (8/5/11)
- Victor H. Mair and Erling Hoh, The True History of Tea (London: Thames and Hudson, 2009), especially Appendix C on the linguistics of "tea").
[h.t. Michael Carr]
cameron said,
September 29, 2022 @ 7:11 pm
I like how the text label for Australia is upside down