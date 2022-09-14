« previous post |

The title of this article about the Belitung shipwreck (ca. 830 AD) is somewhat misleading (e.g., there is no direct evidence of Malayalam being spoken by any of the protagonists, but it is broadly informative, richly illustrated, and well presented.

"Mongols speaking Malayalam – What a sunken ship says about South India & China’s medieval ties

The silent ceramic objects that survive from medieval Indian Ocean trade carry incredible stories of a time when South Asia had the upper hand over China."

It's intriguing, at least to me, that the author identifies himself as a "public historian". He is the author of Lords of the Deccan, a new history of medieval South India.

The Belitung shipwreck played a key role in The True History of Tea (Thames and Hudson, 2009), by myself and Erling Hoh. That is because, out of the roughly 60,000 artifacts retrieved from the wreck, one bowl bore this inscription: chá zhǎnzi 茶盞子, actually tú zhǎnzi 荼盞子. As demonstrated in Appendix C of The True History of Tea, the orthography, phonology, and morphology (note the noun suffix) of the inscription all characterize it as Middle Vernacular Sinitic — which fits with the date of the wreck and the history of tea.

Chinese emperors sent multiple embassies to South India from the 13th century onwards. At the same time, the archaeological record shows a sudden increase in ceramic sherds found along the coast. Just as South Indian kings and merchants recognised the value of commerce, Professor Tansen Sen shows that so did the Chinese — especially the rulers of the Yuan Dynasty (1271–1368), who were of Mongol descent.

Seeking both military and commercial expansion, Yuan ruler Kubilai Khan sent no less than fourteen missions to India in his reign. The objective of these missions was to secure embassies from the Pandya kingdom as well as from smaller trading cities such as Kozhikode and Kollam on the Malabar coast; interestingly, we know that Kollam’s local Christian, Jewish and Muslim merchants also sent embassies to the Yuan court, joining its ambassadors on their return voyage. In one case, a merchant from Gujarat arrived at Kollam to make submissions to the Chinese embassies. All of these were presented to Kubilai Khan’s court as proof that distant polities acknowledged his supremacy, thus establishing him as a worthy successor to his grandfather Genghis Khan.

Along with these courtly interactions, we see a deepening of the networks of merchants. Chinese traders also began to play a role in trade; they are mentioned travelling to India in large ships, even setting up a large pagoda in the Tamil port of Nagapattinam. The Yuan dynasty’s encouragement of trade was so successful that they began to panic about the outflow of metallic currency being used to buy Indian luxuries like pearls and kingfisher feathers. Despite bans, trade and merchant movements continued to grow; by the time of the Ming dynasty in the 15th century, some Indian kingdoms were even hiring immigrant Chinese merchants to lead their embassies to China.

Unlike the Yuan rulers, who saw the Indian Ocean trade as a means to profit and prestige, the Ming emperor Yongle (r. 1402–1424) was interested in establishing China as a “civilising” power in the Indian Ocean — the culmination of diplomatic and commercial ties built up over centuries. The expeditions sent by his admiral Zheng He to Southern India were a result of its emergence as an important trading partner in previous centuries. Strikingly, the Ming dynasty also interfered in the affairs of the Bengal Sultanate in the 15th century — we’ll explore these and their motivations in a future column.

There's much more to the story. Stay tuned.

