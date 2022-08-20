« previous post |

A new kind of cabbage for me:

I encountered this strange vegetable at Martindale's, the nation's first health food store (established in 1869), which is about a mile from my home. They often have rare, exotic fruits and vegetables that I've never seen anywhere else.

It was in the evening, so there was only a skeleton crew of about 4 or 5 staff members. As I was checking out, the woman at the counter asked me what kind of cabbage this was — she herself had never seen its likes before. She didn't have a product code number for it. If she didn't know what to call this kind of cabbage, she wouldn't know what to charge me for it. After a while, she said, "I think it's Napa".

I replied, "No, it's not Napa cabbage. I know what Napa cabbage is like. I buy it all the time".

Whereupon she declared, "Maybe it's just deformed regular cabbage. We could call it 'deformed cabbage'".

After consulting with several other persons in the store, all of whom were stumped and stymied by the curious cabbage before us.

"I think we should call it 'conehead cabbage'", I declared, and everybody laughed. I had never seen such a cabbage and never heard anyone use that expression.

When I got home, I looked up "conehead cabbage" and discovered that people have been calling it that for years. Apparently it is also called "pointed (white) cabbage", "sweetheart cabbage", "arrowhead cabbage", and other creative, whimsical names.



Archeologically speaking, we do from time to time come upon deformed skulls like this:

The main lessons I learned from this encounter with a strange type of cabbage at Martindale's Natural Market on Tuesday, August 16, 2022:

Naming things is subject to all sorts of variables. Different people can spontaneously come up with the same names. A name can be playful, arbitrary, serious, scientific, and so on. There's nothing essentially intrinsic about a name.

