Medical apparatus and preparation from Taiwan:



Source: "Atomic Enema Gwoyeu Romatzyh", Pinyin News (8/17/22)



Name of the product:

yuánzǐ guàncháng 原子浣腸 ("atomic enema")

Pronunciation note: I hear 浣 pronounced huàn, wǎn, and huǎn, even guàn, but in the latter case that would normally be written with a different character as guàncháng 灌腸, another word for "enema"

浣腸 22,400,000 ghits 灌腸 1,620,000 ghits

The results may be skewed by the first form also being used in Japanese.

That's what the name is, yuánzǐ guàncháng 原子浣腸 ("atomic enema"), so it's not a translation error or Chinglish.

As for why it has that peculiar name, I'm not sure, but I think it's for the same reason why some Chinese call ballpoint pens "atomic pens":

yuánzǐbǐ 原子筆

(chiefly Taiwan, Hong Kong, dated or regional in Mainland China) ballpoint pen

(source)

Ballpoint pens are also called "ball / bead pens":

yuánzhūbǐ 圓珠筆

(chiefly Mainland China) ballpoint pen

(source)

More rarely, they are known as "rolling / running bead pens":

zǒuzhūbǐ 走珠筆

(source)

There are various theories about how the ballpoint pen got its plethora of names in Chinese (see Wikipedia), but the most plausible, or at least widespread, explanation for how it got the "atomic" designation is that the Hong Kong firm that imported the first ballpoint pens styled them "atomic" because that word conveyed high-tech images such as "atomic energy", "atomic bomb", and so forth. Calling this new type of writing instrument an "atomic pen" signified that it was innovative, breakthrough, and cutting-edge technology.

In various regional forms of English, ballpoint pens are known as biro (Great Britain), ball pen (Hong Kong, India, and Philippines), or dot pen (Nepal). (source)

