Cornell Linguistics: IPA in action
I was pleasantly surprised to see this banner on the Cornell campus:
I wonder how many visitors to the beautiful Cornell campus know what to make of the writing on the bottom of the banner.
August 12, 2022 @ 10:42 am · Filed by Victor Mair under Phonetics and phonology
