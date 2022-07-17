« previous post |

My sister Heidi's friend Janet Bush told me that her husband Brett is from Canton OH and her favorite of his colloquialisms is "red up", as in "I will red up the kitchen." To clean, to make ready.

He also used to call hamburgers "hamburgs".

I remember both of these expressions from my Canton youth.

Marjorie Corsi reminded me that we said "pop" (meaning a beverage containing CO2) instead of "soda". Margaret Kaser agrees that we called Coke and Pepsi "pop", whereas in other areas they are called "soda". She also noted that we drove on a parkway and parked on a driveway.

Back in the day when I lived in East Canton (before 1961), I think that most people said "warsh", as in "warsh the clothing" or "warsh the dishes". I don't know what they say now.

Brenda Snyder mentioned that "the good old folks called tomatoes 'maters' and potatoes 'taters'".

Larry Haynam's son teased him for saying "winda" instead of "window".

Shirley Schoenberger called my attention to "crick" for creek and noted that some even say "Ohia" for Ohio.

Lolita Cable contributed two complete sentences:

That's a bunch of baloney.. Quit your belly aching..

These were favorite expostulations of my father.

