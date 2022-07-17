Canton OH colloquialisms
My sister Heidi's friend Janet Bush told me that her husband Brett is from Canton OH and her favorite of his colloquialisms is "red up", as in "I will red up the kitchen." To clean, to make ready.
He also used to call hamburgers "hamburgs".
I remember both of these expressions from my Canton youth.
Marjorie Corsi reminded me that we said "pop" (meaning a beverage containing CO2) instead of "soda". Margaret Kaser agrees that we called Coke and Pepsi "pop", whereas in other areas they are called "soda". She also noted that we drove on a parkway and parked on a driveway.
Back in the day when I lived in East Canton (before 1961), I think that most people said "warsh", as in "warsh the clothing" or "warsh the dishes". I don't know what they say now.
Brenda Snyder mentioned that "the good old folks called tomatoes 'maters' and potatoes 'taters'".
Larry Haynam's son teased him for saying "winda" instead of "window".
Shirley Schoenberger called my attention to "crick" for creek and noted that some even say "Ohia" for Ohio.
Lolita Cable contributed two complete sentences:
That's a bunch of baloney..Quit your belly aching..
These were favorite expostulations of my father.
languagehat said,
July 17, 2022 @ 8:20 am
Just in case anyone might be confused by "To clean, to make ready," the verb has nothing to do with the word ready — it's normatively spelled redd, and the OED (updated September 2009) says "Origin uncertain; most of the main senses of this word are paralleled at rede v.2 and rid v. Perhaps partly inferred from past tense and past participle forms of rede v.2, and partly a variant (with lowering of the stem vowel) of rid v., although the relationship between the three verbs is unclear and they are in any case likely to have influenced one another by association." They also say "In U.S. use perhaps partly reinforced by Pennsylvania German, although it is possible that use in Pennsylvania may simply result from Scots input in the English of this area."
Martin Holterman said,
July 17, 2022 @ 8:31 am
I seriously spent a good 5-10 seconds trying to remember which Swiss Canton is abbreviated as OH (Obwalden? Oberhausen? No, that's in Germany.) before I realised we were talking about a city in the US.
David B said,
July 17, 2022 @ 8:35 am
Many of these sound familiar to me, as someone who grew up in north central Ohio in the 80s and 90s.
I wonder if anyone has ever heard the word "dareson" (sp?) used in that or other regions. My father used to say it regularly, though I never heard anyone else use the word.
Sample sentence: "You dareson do that." (Meaning: "You dare not do that" or "You shouldn't do that.")
Dutch said,
July 17, 2022 @ 8:44 am
"I think that most people said "warsh", as in "warsh the clothing" or "warsh the dishes". I don't know what they say now."
Now they just say "Time to order take-out!"
(Sorry, couldn't resist the temptation….)
Victor Mair said,
July 17, 2022 @ 8:52 am
@Martin Holterman
There are quite a few cities and towns named "Canton" scattered across the United States.
Terry Hunt said,
July 17, 2022 @ 9:15 am
Heh! My initial thought was Canton (as it was then spelled) in China, near which I lived as a small boy for a short time. I'm sure the frequency of Chinese topics on this blog primed me for that brief assumption.
"Pop" and "taters" are or were common in parts of the UK (not to mention The Shire), as was "bellyaching." "A bunch of baloney" was not colloquial, but near universally recognised from American movies of the sort that, say, Jimmy Cagney appeared in.
Linda Seebach said,
July 17, 2022 @ 9:22 am
My late mother-in-law (born 1898) grew up in Troy, Pennsylvania, and she was very aware of the wash/warsh difference (she said wash but mocked warsh), and also knew that after someone warshed the dishes, they wrenched them (or maybe wrinched)
I've heard "daresn't" on occasion.
Gregory Kusnick said,
July 17, 2022 @ 9:22 am
David B: Huck Finn says "dasn't" for "dare not". Maybe your "dareson" derives from that.
Victor Mair said,
July 17, 2022 @ 9:29 am
@Terry Hunt
I have fun telling people that I am from Dōng Guǎngdōng 東廣東 ("East Canton").
Lillie Dremeaux said,
July 17, 2022 @ 9:35 am
Did they also call peppers "mangoes"?