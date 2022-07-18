Learning Chinese is easy — not
From the Facebook page of a friend:
The only term that might need explanation is chéngyǔ 成語 ("set phrases"), misleadingly usually referred to as "idioms", for which see here, here, and in the bibliography below. In truth, they are not much used nowadays, although many Western learners mistakenly invest a lot of time and energy in memorizing them. Actively knowing a dozen or two of them should suffice; passively recognizing two or three dozen should be plenty.
Also, those "dialects", i.e., "topolects", that get mixed in are often completely separate Sinitic languages with distinct grammars, lexicons, etc.
P.S.: I love the little snail in the first panel of the "Spongebob Squarepants" meme template.
[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer]