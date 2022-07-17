« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Nathan Hopson]

Today I bring you this cringey translation from the social networking app Line (developed in South Korea, very popular in Japan):

ビールはキリン一番搾りです。

Beer is the most squeezed giraffe.

Biiru wa Kirin ichiban shibori desu.

To be fair, there are at least three problems here, two of vocabulary and one of grammar:

1. Kirin (キリン) is the proper name for one of Japan's largest beverage companies, but is also the word for both a mythical creature (麒麟) and, by way of malapropism, for the giraffe.

2. 一番搾り is not "most squeezed," but instead "first squeezed," i.e., first pressed. In fact, this beer is marketed abroad as First Press. The company explains:

First Press describes the craft of extracting only the first press of liquid from the malt, when ingredients are at their purest, much like extra virgin olive oil. Most brewers use a blend of first and second pressed malt liquid, however KIRIN is the only beer in the world to use the First Press method.

In other words, the claim is that this beer is made with only the first runnings. We can safely assume that there are cheaper beers produced by sparging the same malt.

3. The particle は. It is usually described as the "topic marker," but there's often precious little explanation of what that means in practice. My suggestion is to at least initially consider は and its antecedent as an entirely separate sentence that merely introduces the topic (hence, topic marker). In this case, "Let's talk about beer." That topic then becomes the invisible, assumed subject of the next sentence, best represented in English by "it."

The result is:

Let's talk about beer. It's Kirin First Press.

Alternatively, we could see ビールは as "When the topic is beer…" In other words:

When the topic is beer, [something] is Kirin First Press.

More colloquially:

When it comes to beer, it's Kirin First Press.

This might not completely solve the problem of excessive giraffe squeezing, since that's more a matter of semantics than of syntax (or pragmatics, I suppose, if you're the giraffe), but it would at least point a human translator in the right direction.

