Local toponymic pronunciations in northwestern Ohio and northern Indiana
Continuing my run through the Midwest, among many others, I have passed through the following towns and counties: Lima, Cairo, Gomer, Delphos, Van Wert, Warsaw, Kosciusko, Hamlet, Wanatah, and Valparaiso. These names reflect the variety of ethnicities and origins of the inhabitants. Several of them are locally pronounced in ways that I had not expected:
Lima is Laima, not Leema (one of my students flew to the capital of Peru that same day I went to its reputed namesake in Ohio).
Cairo OH is Kayro, not Kairo; I don't know for sure how the same name of the southernmost city in Illinois is pronounced locally.
Kosciusko is Kaziasko, not Koskiusko.
Valparaiso is colloquially known as Valpo.
My overall impression is that local pronunciations and appellations are often at considerable variance from the pronunciations for the same places in the standard, national language. I find that to be an intriguing, thought-provoking phenomenon.
Case in point: there's a town about five miles from my hometown called Louisville whose residents pronounce the name as Lewisville, not Looeeville
Dick Margulis said,
July 4, 2022 @ 7:08 am
Often, if not always, these are shibboleths—intentionally odd pronunciations to distinguish locals from auslanders. In some cases, they are deliberate changes to avoid association with a wartime capital (lots of Ber-LINs became BER-lins during World War I).
When I lived in the Charlotte (shar-LAHT) area of Rochester, the next town over was Chili (CHAI-lai).
David Marjanović said,
July 4, 2022 @ 7:15 am
Rather, the thought-provoking phenomenon is that in English local pronunciations are generally borrowed into the standard. That doesn't happen elsewhere. In Viennese dialect, Vienna – Wien – is [vɛɐ̯n], but not only would nobody dream of pronouncing it that way (instead of [viːn]) while speaking Standard German or even Viennese mesolect, people who speak very similar dialects elsewhere in Austria, where [vɛɐ̯n] would likewise be the regular development, tend not to even know this form and, even if they do, don't use it when speaking their dialects because they consider it specifically Viennese dialect.
This is probably the same phenomenon as local/family-internal pronunciations of last names being borrowed into the standard in English. I blame it all on the exceptionally loose relationship of spelling and pronunciation in English.
In the unlikely case anyone is wondering, the Polish original is Kościuszko, straightforwardly pronounced [kɔɕˈtɕuʂkɔ], roughly kawsh-CHOOSH-kaw.
Looks like people remember there's supposed to be a z in there somewhere, so they pronounce one somewhere…