Continuing my run through the Midwest, among many others, I have passed through the following towns and counties: Lima, Cairo, Gomer, Delphos, Van Wert, Warsaw, Kosciusko, Hamlet, Wanatah, and Valparaiso. These names reflect the variety of ethnicities and origins of the inhabitants. Several of them are locally pronounced in ways that I had not expected:

Lima is Laima, not Leema (one of my students flew to the capital of Peru that same day I went to its reputed namesake in Ohio).

Cairo OH is Kayro, not Kairo; I don't know for sure how the same name of the southernmost city in Illinois is pronounced locally.

Kosciusko is Kaziasko, not Koskiusko.

Valparaiso is colloquially known as Valpo.

My overall impression is that local pronunciations and appellations are often at considerable variance from the pronunciations for the same places in the standard, national language. I find that to be an intriguing, thought-provoking phenomenon.

Case in point: there's a town about five miles from my hometown called Louisville whose residents pronounce the name as Lewisville, not Looeeville

