Chris Button writes:

I’ve been working on adding Japanese readings to my dictionary*. I decided to add pitch accents on the kun readings, and started getting interested in the history there. I came across some amazing work by Bob Ramsey—notably this one**.

[*VHM: Comparative historical dictionary of Sinitic and Indo-European.]

[**"The Old Kyoto Dialect and the Historical Development of Japanese Accent", Harvard Journal of Asiatic Studies, 39.1 (June, 1979), 157-175.]

Clearly, to my novice eyes, he is absolutely correct. I’m staggered no-one really accepted it! I suppose it’s that age-old issue with academia around it being very difficult to disrupt the old guard with their vested interests. In any case, it looks like this recent article adds some nice typological data to Bob’s brilliant proposal.

I wonder what Bob thinks of it nowadays?

I asked Bob what he thought of his 1979 hypothesis, and he said that he still believes that it is correct, though he has scarcely done much in the way of follow-up research on this subject. Someone who has, though, is Elisabeth de Boer, the scholar whose paper is cited above and is the person who's done the most pertinent recent research on the Ramsey Hypothesis. She looks in depth at the many implications of the theory, and what this basic reassessment of Japanese linguistic history upends and changes.

Although I cannot be sure of all the details, what I know about the Ramsey Hypothesis is that Bob came up with his theory of Early Middle Japanese pitch accent and later sound changes around the time he was working on his dissertation (on Korean) for Sam Martin, which included a discussion of Middle Korean “tone” markings. He was surprised by the hostility with which Japanese historical linguists reacted to a presentation he gave of this theory, which he formulated around that time. The reason for the hostility was that, back in the 1940s, there had been a dispute between followers of Tōjō Misao and Yanagida Kunio about whether Japanese dialects were distributed in clumps all over the map or in concentric rings, with Kyōto at the center. Japanese linguists at the time cobbled together a compromise, acknowledging that Yanagida’s concentric-ring theory (supported by lexical data) was correct but that documentary records of Kyoto Early Middle Japanese accent proved that it preserved old features that had been lost in peripheral dialects. By pointing out a better theory of accent could be had by treating Late Middle Japanese and later Kyōto pitch accent as innovative (which makes sense from a cultural and historical standpoint), Ramsey was, in effect, upsetting a big apple-cart of the kokugogaku (Japanese linguistics) establishment.

Bibliographical notes by Jim Unger

Ramsey 1979b explains his theory of Middle Japanese pitch accent development. Ramsey 1979a explains the politics of Japanese kokugogaku research responsible for the antipathy to his theory in Japan. De Boer 2010 explains in great detail why Ramsey’s historical theory of Japanese accent is superior to others. Additional pertinent articles by de Boer are available as PDFs here.



There is little for me to add except that, in



UNGER, J. MARSHALL. 2011. Review of A History of the Japanese Language. By BJARKE FRELLESVIG. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2010. Language, vol. 87 no. 4 pp. 951–15.



I explained why Frellesvig’s dismissal of Ramsey’s theory was hasty and ill-advised. I would only add that I expect future research on Korean-Japanese comparisons, using Ramsey-de Boer suprasegmental phonemics on the Japanese side, will prove fruitful.

Selected readings

