« previous post |

Oil is one of the most important substances used by human beings. It can be an essential food for consumption, a medium for cooking and frying, a lubricant, a material for the transmission of pressure through closed channels, a soothing substance for the skin, a substance to burn for propulsion and illumination, a polishing agent, and so forth. It can even be used metaphorically and literally to signify a calming agent:

The figurative expression pour oil upon the waters "appease strife or disturbance" is by 1840, from an ancient trick of sailors.

Another historical illustration which involves monolayers, was when sailors poured oil on the sea in order to calm 'troubled waters' and so protect their ship. This worked by wave damping or, more precisely, by preventing small ripples from forming in the first place so that the wind could have no effect on them. [J. Lyklema, "Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science," Academic Press, 2000]

The phenomenon depends on what are called Marangoni effects; Benjamin Franklin experimented with it in 1765.*

(source)

[*What did not excite the curiosity of the founder of the University of Pennsylvania?]

In a personal note, H. Krishnapriyan observed that "the Engish word eventually derives from a specific oil, namely, olive oil." The same is true for the words for "oil" in most European languages.

[Middle English, from Old French oile , from Latin oleum , olive oil , from Greek *elaiwon, elaion , from *elaiwā, elaiā , olive .] (AHD)

He further observed:

I know that the Sanskrit and North Indian language words for oil, tail can be traced to sesame (til) oil and likewise the South Indian word for oil, eNNe (eL+ nai = sesame ghee). Was wondering if there is a similar process of generalization in Chinese (and in other language groups).

Excellent question!

I will get the ball rolling by stating that surprisingly we don't have a good etymology for the word for "oil" in Sinitic languages. That is truly amazing, since oil is one of the basic requirements for maintaining a kitchen (and a household — e.g., lamps for illumination) in China.

The word is yóu 油. It signifies all sorts of oil, fat, grease, lard, petroleum, paint, as well as derivatives meaning "sly; shiny; glib [unctuous, as it were]", and so on.

The character used to write this word has a "water / aqueous" semantaphore on the left and the yóu 由 phonophore on the right. The latter component conveys the secondary semantic significance of "prolonged; drawn out; through; from".



The earliest occurrences of yóu 油, about two millennia ago (not so terribly long in terms of the history of the Chinese script, which took shape more than three thousand years ago) referred to a few river names, and several centuries before that, particularly in reduplicated form (yóuyóu 油油), to the flowing of rivers or flowing like a river.

The Japanese word for "oil" is abura あぶら.

Etymology

From the 未然形 (mizenkei, “incomplete form”) of verb 炙る (aburu, “to warm, to toast”). Ultimately derived from Old Japanese, from Proto-Japonic *ampura. (source)

So, as with Sinitic, there is no designated old root for "oil" per se.

Perhaps there is no single, deep root for "oil" in the languages we have looked at because it is derived from such a wide variety of materials: rocks (petroleum [< petra — Latin for "rock" + oleum — Latin for "oil", for which see above], plants, animal parts and products, and so forth. Ahh, but aside from plants themselves, don't all oils ultimately come from plants? And where do plants get / make their oil from? Furthermore, oils can be created synthetically. What properties unite all of these differently derived products, such that we can refer to them by the word "oil"? By and large, they are "slippery, combustible, viscous, liquid or liquefiable at room temperatures, soluble in various organic solvents such as ether but not in water, and used in a great variety of products, especially lubricants and fuels." (AHD)



Still, I wonder why early, observant human beings did not come up with a single term to embrace all those ubiquitous, valuable substances having the above properties?

Selected readings

Permalink