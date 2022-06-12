"Everything is in English"

June 12, 2022 @ 6:45 am

Quotation is at 1:43 / 2:59; article below the break.

"Ukrainian Army Uses New Caesar Long-Range Howitzer Supplied By France"

A Ukrainian artillery unit in the Donbas region has been quickly getting up to speed with the latest long-range artillery import, the French Caesar howitzer. The self-propelled 155mm gun can hit targets up to 38 kilometers away and is highly mobile. One soldier told RFE/RL on June 8 that the system was easy to use but the biggest problem was the language barrier — "It’s foreign equipment, everything is in English."

How could that happen?  Why did that happen?

 

  1. David Marjanović said,

    June 12, 2022 @ 7:59 am

    How could what happen – that the instructions to French equipment are in English?

    English is the international language. Everything for generic export, especially to destinations that weren't planned ahead, is labeled in English.

