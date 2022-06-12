« previous post |

"Ukrainian Army Uses New Caesar Long-Range Howitzer Supplied By France"

A Ukrainian artillery unit in the Donbas region has been quickly getting up to speed with the latest long-range artillery import, the French Caesar howitzer. The self-propelled 155mm gun can hit targets up to 38 kilometers away and is highly mobile. One soldier told RFE/RL on June 8 that the system was easy to use but the biggest problem was the language barrier — "It’s foreign equipment, everything is in English."

