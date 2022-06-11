« previous post |

Received from Nathan Hopson:

Nathan wonders what could have resulted in this mangled translation. No other details are available, it was just shared with him via a friend of a friend. He asks whether there were some hanzi or phonetic overlap that could explain this Engrish store sign.

All I can add is that it is in a Japanese language environment. Otherwise, I'm stumped, but not yet bushed. With the help of Language Log readers, I'm sure we can solve the problem.

But wait! Except for the wrong form of the verb, this is not Engrish at all. It comes from Shakespeare:

First recorded in the epilogue to As you Like it by William Shakespeare: "If it be true, that good wine needs no bush, ’tis true, that a good play needes no Epilogue." Here, the term bush denotes a branch or bunch of ivy formerly hung as a vintner’s sign in front of a tavern.

(source)

In other words, it's a proverb that means something good does not need to be advertised, since one way or another people will inevitably discover its merits, which makes perfect sense in the setting where we find it here.

Selected readings

Permalink