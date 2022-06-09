« previous post |

According to a recent press release ("Scientists Have Established a Key Biological Difference Between Psychopaths and Normal People"),

Neuroscientists using MRI scans discovered that psychopathic people have a 10% larger striatum, a cluster of neurons in the subcortical basal ganglia of the forebrain, than regular people. This represents a clear biological distinction between psychopaths and non-psychopathic people.

The journal article (Choy et al., "Larger striatal volume is associated with increased adult psychopathy”) tells us that "Psychopathy was assessed using the PCL-R, which consists of 20 items rated by interviewers on a 3-point scale". (Wikipedia on PCL-R here). And from MRI scans, "segmentation of the caudate, putamen, nucleus accumbens, and globus pallidus was conducted together with the thalamus and cerebellum using standard FreeSurfer parcellation. Total striatal volumes were defined as the sum of the volumes of the four striatal subregions".

The generic plural "psychopaths" suggests a natural kind. And the phrase "a clear biological distinction" suggests well-defined and well-separated clusters of values on both neuro-anatomical and social-psychological dimensions. But what the researchers found was two weakly-correlated variables, each an amalgam of several measurements or evaluations, without any strong indication of clustering. Their Figure 3 (n=108):

So that press release and its mass-media uptake exemplify a cluster of fallacies that needs a name, and (as far as I know) doesn't have one. The key pieces:

Thinking of distributions as points; Inventing convenient but unreal taxonomic categories; Forming stereotypes, especially via confirmation bias.

These fallacies are all natural and nearly inevitable aspects of human thought. And of course I'm not the first person to have noticed the elements of this cluster, or to have observed their interconnections. But does the cluster have a name? It should. Perhaps a commenter will inform us about an established term, but meanwhile I'm going to call it "grouping-think".

And putting aside the obvious cases of racial, ethnic, gender, and other sociological stereotypes, this way of thinking has been endemic in medicine for millennia. This starts because boxing the world up into natural kinds is often a useful path to understanding. And without convenient concepts and tools for dealing with continuous multi-variate distributions, what else are you going to do?

Of course some medical conditions belong in well-defined categories. But many behaviorally-defined disorders are "phenotypically diverse" — and a clinician friend explains that "phenotypically diverse is the Greek translation of 'we have no fucking clue'".

For phenotypically diverse disorders without clear etiology, it's increasingly clear that boxology is a mistake — especially now that we actually do have concepts and tools for dealing with complex and diverse multi-dimensional data.

According to The Hierarchical Taxonomy Of Psychopathology (HiTOP),

Objectives of the Hierarchical Taxonomy of Psychopathology (HiTOP) are to advance the classification of psychopathology to maximize its usefulness for research and clinical practice. The HiTOP aims to address limitations of traditional nosologies, such as the DSM-5 and ICD-10, including arbitrary boundaries between psychopathology and normality, often unclear boundaries between disorders, frequent disorder co-occurrence, heterogeneity within disorders, and diagnostic instability.

The HiTOP approaches these problems by conducting an empirical search for psychopathology structures starting from the most basic building blocks and proceeding to the highest level of generality: combining individual signs and symptoms into homogeneous components or traits, assembling them into empirically-derived syndromes, and finally grouping them into psychopathology spectra (e.g., internalizing and externalizing).

This approach reduces within-disorder heterogeneity by grouping related symptoms together and assigning unrelated symptoms to different components. It makes comorbidity an explicit and predictable feature of the model by classifying related syndromes together. Finally, it describes psychiatric phenomena dimensionally, addressing boundary problems and diagnostic instability. The HiTOP is not limited to dimensions, if evidence indicates existence of a natural boundary, this qualitative distinction will be incorporated in the model also.

And since 2009, NIH has been promoting the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) initiative:

The RDoC framework provides an organizational structure for research that considers mental health and psychopathology in the context of major domains of basic human neurobehavioral functioning, rather than within established diagnostic categories. The framework currently includes six major functional domains (see figure). Different aspects of each domain are represented by three to six psychological/biological dimensions, or constructs, which are studied along the full range of functioning from normal to abnormal. Both behavioral and biological aspects of functioning change and mature throughout childhood/adolescence and across the life span, and so research on development is essential. Equally important is the study of various aspects of the environment, including the physical environment, cultural components, and factors such as social determinants of health. The RDoC framework encourages researchers to measure and integrate many classes of variables (units of analysis, e.g., behavioral, physiological, and self-report data) in order to seek a comprehensive understanding of the construct(s) under study.

But these efforts have a long way to go.

