For cognoscenti.

Directions

Here's an amazing little game that was played by two of the brightest Sinology PhD candidates I've ever met. It is a conversation between X and Y. Y initiated the conversation by typing to X, without telling X the secret of the game. When X received Y's first message, she immediately got what Y meant. She understood as soon as she received his e-mail, then replied to him (by typing) in the same manner that he wrote to her. And so off they went on their merry way in Lexiland!

Here I copy-paste this little hànzì yóuxì 汉字游戏 for Language Log readers who are well-versed in Sinographs and want to give it a try. Even those who do not know any Chinese characters might still be able to gain a sense of how the game proceeds and what it signifies.

The "answer sheet” is at the bottom of this post. Please scroll down to the very, very end to see the answers. However, don’t look at the dá'àn 答案 ("solution") before trying really hard by yourself!

Warning!

This game is devilishly difficult.

Y: 見才戈酉是巴户又子勺立付取卓，睘能干重馬 ?

X: 白止不大子賣……

Y: 十麻人者不行。

X: 可，古十隹者不行。

Y: 余了女禾五已月。

X: 戈夭風了

Y: 殳事元元 ;)

X: 古十一般勺人堇已臼刀。

X: 女可。

Y: 止句不元全止尼。

X: 又取。

Solution

Y was trying to test whether hànzì would still possibly be readable if all the semantic components were taken off — i.e., if only the phonetic component of each Chinese character remains. So it was a “test" between the two players — well, from a foreigner Sinologist to a native Chinese speaker — in order to explore the Chinese writing system's potential to be written / represented only by every character's shēngfú 声符 ("phonophore; phonetic element of a Chinese pictophonetic character"). This test not only approaches the history and the failure of Èrjiǎnzì 二简字 ("Second round of simplified Chinese characters") policy carried out by Mao, but also tries to probe the limit of how “phonetic” the Chinese writing system can be without switching to an alphabetical system. As you can see, it’s not just a very simple “little play”, but has some serious scholarly aims and implications (e.g., whether the Chinese writing system had / has the potential to evolve from a morphosyllabic to a syllabic / phonetic script!).

Each sentence that X and Y wrote in their chat was a sentence in which every character only has its shēngfú 声符 ("phonophore") without an yìfú 意符 ("semantophore").

Y: 見才，戈酉止巴户又子勺立付取卓，睘能干重馬 ? the "original" sentence: “現在，我要是把所有字的意符取掉，還能看懂嗎？” (Y: Now, if I take off all the semantic components of every Chinese character, is it still readable?) X: 白止不大子賣…… 怕是不大好讀…… (X: I’m afraid it is not easy to read…) Y: 十麻人者不行。 什麼人都不行。 (Y: No one can do it.) X: 可，古十隹者不行。 呵，估計誰都不行。 (X: Ha, I guess no one can.) Y: 余了爾禾五已月。 除了你和吾以外。 (Y: Except for you and me [who] have [the skill].) X: 戈夭風了！ 我笑瘋了！ (X: I’m laughing crazily!) Y: 殳事元元 ;) 沒事玩玩 ;) (Y: Just playing while being idle…) X: 古十一般勺人堇已臼刀。 估計一般的人難以料到。 (X: I guess it is hard for normal people to expect [what the characters mean].) Y: 女可。 汝可。 (Y: You can.) X: 止句不元全止尼。 此句不完全是呢。 (X: This sentence, not really…. [meaning: “女可” is also a normal Classical Chinese sentence; i.e., both 女 and 可 do not have any yìfú 意符 ("semantophore"); they are normal hànzì, but they are also themselves their own shēngfú 声符 ("phonophore").]) Y: 又取。

有趣。

(Y: [This additional aspect, that some characters don’t have an yìfú 意符 ("semantophore"), but simply are shēngfú 声符 ("phonophores") by themselves, is also] interesting.)

Linguistic play can have serious intentions and implications.

