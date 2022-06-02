« previous post |

The ambiguity of how to pronounce 咀 (jǔ, zuǐ) in toponyms (see this recent post) is mirrored by the situation regarding 堡. Is it bǎo, bǔ, or pù?

bǎo

small camp; small mud fortification

fort; fortress

Short for 漢堡 汉堡 hànbǎo , “hamburger”)

bǔ

pù

Used in place names, as a variant of 鋪／铺／舖 (pù, “courier station"

Middle Sinitic: /pɑuX/

(source)

Note that 堡 is composed of the phonophore bǎo 保, which has a secondary semantic significance of "raise, rear; keep, maintain; protect, safeguard, defend; ensure, guarantee", and the primary semantophore tǔ 土 ("earth, earthen, made of earth").

I know the controversies over the pronunciation of this character intimately. In the first instance, 五堡 ("Fifth Burg") is the name of one of the most important archeological sites for my work on the Bronze Age mummies of Eastern Central Asia. It is where I found the famous Hami Fragment (diagonal twill plaid dating to around 1000 BC studied by Irene Good [see "Selected readings"]). Fifth Burg is a small village in the middle of the desert about 60 kilometers due west of the city of Hami (Uyghur Qumul) — home of the famous melons — in the far eastern part of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). The people who live there are all Uyghurs; I don't think Hans would find it suitable for dwelling. The local people call it Wǔpù (actually it sounded like Wǔpǔ to me) in Mandarin, but the farther away you go, non-locals tend to call it Wǔbǎo. In Uyghur, it is referred to as Qizilchoqa ("Red Hillock"), after a conspicuous (though not very large) geological formation in the vicinity.

Another town with 堡 in its name that I'm familiar with is 四堡 ("Fourth Burg"), which is in a very different part of China. 五堡 ("Fifth Burg") is in the far northwest of China, 四堡 ("Fourth Burg") is in the southeast. A rural book publishing center in the western part of Fujian province, it has been well studied in a monograph by Cynthia Brokaw (Commerce in Culture: The Sibao Book Trade in the Qing and Republican Periods [2007]), who refers to it as Sìbǎo. Since I had already long since registered it as Sìpǔ in my own mind, just to be sure, I wrote to the local government officials in 四堡 ("Fourth Burg") and asked them how they pronounced the name. Surprisingly, they varied in their opinion on how the name should be pronounced, with some saying Sìbǎo and some Sìpu.

I've always mentally translated 堡 as "-burg, -burgh", etc. Indeed, "-burg, -burgh" are frequently transcribed as bǎo in Sinitic, e.g., Pittsburgh transcribed as Pǐzībǎo 匹兹堡, Harrisburg transcribed as Hālǐsībǎo 哈里斯堡, and Hamburg transcribed as Hànbǎo 漢堡.



Incidentally, I love the Chinese word Hànbǎobāo 漢堡包, both its sound and its shape, where bāo 包 means "package; packet; pack; bag; bundle; bale; parcel". Cf. bāozi 包子 ("steamed stuffed bun"), which may be the goofiest food ever invented. I don't want to make too much fun of bāozi, though, because they can be incredibly delicious, filling, and satisfying. Xi Jinping gained notoriety for eating one in public.

My Shandong in-laws pronounced "hamburger" as hanbagejia. Except for the first syllable (Hàn 漢), I have no idea how that would be written in Sinographs, and I don't think they did either. If they were clever enough, perhaps they would have written the last syllable as jiā 夹/夾 ("press from both sides"). Some of them were themselves consummate tǔbāozi 土包子 ("country bumpkin", lit., "earthen baozi" ["steamed dumpling"]).



Now for a little bit of comparative linguistics.

Indo-European root for "burg":

bhergh-2

High; with derivatives referring to hills and hill-forts. Oldest form *bherg̑h-, becoming *bhergh- in centum languages. Oldest form, becomingin centum languages. ▲ Derivatives include iceberg, bourgeois, burglar, force, fortify. 1. a. barrow 2 from Old English beorg, hill; b. iceberg from Middle Dutch bergh, mountain; c. inselberg from Old High German berg, mountain; d. Germanic compound *harja-bergaz (see a-d all from Germanic *bergaz, hill, mountain. Germanic compound(see koro- ).all from Germanic, hill, mountain. 2. belfry from Old French berfroi, tower, from Germanic compound *berg-frij-, "high place of safety" tower (*frij-, peace, safety; see from Old French, tower, from Germanic compound, "high place of safety" tower (, peace, safety; see prī- 3. Zero-grade form *bhr̥gh-. a. borough , burg from Old English burg, burh, byrig, (fortified) town; b. burgomaster from Middle Dutch burch, town; c. bourg , bourgeois , burgess , burglar ; faubourg from Late Latin burgus, fortified place, and Old French burg, borough; d. burgher from Old High German burgāri, townsman, from Germanic compound *burg-warōn-, "city protector" (*warōn-, protector; see 4) . a-d all from Germanic *burgs, hill-fort. from Old High German, townsman, from Germanic compound, "city protector" (, protector; see wer- all from Germanic, hill-fort. Zero-grade form 4. Possibly suffixed zero-grade form *bhr̥gh-to-. force , fort , fortalice , forte 1, forte 2, fortis , fortissimo , fortitude , fortress ; comfort , deforce , effort , enforce , fortify , panforte , pianoforte , reinforce from Latin fortis, strong (but this is also possibly from Possibly suffixed zero-grade formfrom Latin, strong (but this is also possibly from dher- [Pokorny bhereg̑h- 140.]

Appendix of Indo-European roots, in American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition.

—

Proto-Indo-European root meaning "high," with derivatives referring to hills and hill-forts.



It forms all or part of: barrow (n.2) "mound, hill, grave-mound;" belfry; borough; bourgeoisie; burg; burgess; burgher; burglar; faubourg; iceberg.



It is the hypothetical source of/evidence for its existence is provided by: Sanskrit b'rhant "high," brmhati "strengthens, elevates;" Avestan brzant- "high," Old Persian bard- "be high;" Greek Pergamos, name of the citadel of Troy; Old Church Slavonic bregu "mountain, height;" Old Irish brigh "mountain;" Welsh bera "stack, pyramid."

(Online Etymological Dictionary)

This phonetic and semantic correspondence between -burg and bǎo 堡 is one that I had noticed long ago (more than half a century) and am happy that I now have the opportunity to share it with others, all because of the serendipitous association mentioned in the first sentence of this post.

