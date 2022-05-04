« previous post |

To make sense of the story that follows, one must understand that the Korean word "agassi 아가씨" used to refer to a young lady from the upper class, but now in North Korea means “slave of feudal society” and has a very negative connotation there.

"Hidden meaning of Korean term 'agassi' leads to murder", by Choi Jae-hee, The Korea Herald (5/3/22)

Because the linguistic psychology that lies behind the tragic crime recounted in this article is intricate and subtle, it is necessary to recount it at some length:

An error in a mobile translation application recently prompted a 35-year-old Chinese man in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, to murder a Korean resident.

On Sunday, the Jeonju District Court delivered a 20-year prison term to the foreigner charged with killing his female coworker’s Korean husband, according to court officials.



It was the Korean term “agassi” that triggered a fistfight between the two men of different nationalities, which eventually turned deadly.



On Sept. 6 last year, at around 10:00 p.m., the Chinese national turned on the Chinese-to-Korean mobile translation app while drinking with the couple and said, “Let’s hang out with sister (his female coworker) again some other time,” in his mother tongue.



Both Koreans and Chinese use familial titles for people older than them. In Korean, when addressing women, there is the title for “older sister”which has two versions based on gender. Men would address older women as “noona,” while women would address older women as “unnie.” When addressing men, there are two terms for “older brother.” Women would address older men as “oppa,” while men would address older men as “hyung.”



In Chinese, the terms include “jiejie” for females and “gege” for males.

But as soon as the mobile app translated the Chinese term “jiejie” into “agassi” instead of “noona,” the husband got outraged and started to punch the Chinese man in the face several times.



To avenge the humiliation he received in front of his coworker, the foreign national stabbed the Korean man to death near the victim’s house at around 2:00 a.m. the next day. The Korean man was taken to a hospital but died a short time later. The murderer turned himself in to police.



So what’s wrong with “agassi”?



According to the dictionary of standard South Korean language, the term “agassi” has three definitions.



First, it refers to a young, unmarried woman. In general, single women in their late 20s or 30s are called agassi in Korea.



The term is also used to describe a husband’s younger sister, regardless of her marital status.



Meanwhile, in traditional hierarchical Korean society, it indicates a single woman of noble blood.



By definition, it seems appropriate to use the term to refer to noble young ladies or to a man’s female siblings. But in some cases, it represents a group of women working for clubs, bars, room salons and other nightlife establishments.



For instance, when you’re having a drink with friends at a bar, the term is likely to refer to the female bar hostess or women offering sexual services.



This explains why the Korean victim felt insulted when the murderer called his wife “sister” in Chinese, which was translated into “agassi” by the mobile translation app.

…

Although the article goes into considerable detail concerning the meaning of the contested word "agassi", it leaves a lot of crucial aspects of the case unexplained. For example, it doesn't mention North Korea at all, yet the negative connotations of "agassi" developed in North Korea. How did the negative connotations of the term get involved in this altercation that took place in South Korea? Was the Korean victim from North Korea? If not, why would he instantaneously react so violently when he heard it being applied by the translation software to his wife? Or are some North Korean usages seeping into South Korean?

