Is Korean diverging into two languages?, part 2
To make sense of the story that follows, one must understand that the Korean word "agassi 아가씨" used to refer to a young lady from the upper class, but now in North Korea means “slave of feudal society” and has a very negative connotation there.
"Hidden meaning of Korean term 'agassi' leads to murder", by Choi Jae-hee, The Korea Herald (5/3/22)
Because the linguistic psychology that lies behind the tragic crime recounted in this article is intricate and subtle, it is necessary to recount it at some length:
An error in a mobile translation application recently prompted a 35-year-old Chinese man in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, to murder a Korean resident.
On Sunday, the Jeonju District Court delivered a 20-year prison term to the foreigner charged with killing his female coworker’s Korean husband, according to court officials.
It was the Korean term “agassi” that triggered a fistfight between the two men of different nationalities, which eventually turned deadly.
On Sept. 6 last year, at around 10:00 p.m., the Chinese national turned on the Chinese-to-Korean mobile translation app while drinking with the couple and said, “Let’s hang out with sister (his female coworker) again some other time,” in his mother tongue.
Both Koreans and Chinese use familial titles for people older than them. In Korean, when addressing women, there is the title for “older sister”which has two versions based on gender. Men would address older women as “noona,” while women would address older women as “unnie.” When addressing men, there are two terms for “older brother.” Women would address older men as “oppa,” while men would address older men as “hyung.”
In Chinese, the terms include “jiejie” for females and “gege” for males.
But as soon as the mobile app translated the Chinese term “jiejie” into “agassi” instead of “noona,” the husband got outraged and started to punch the Chinese man in the face several times.
To avenge the humiliation he received in front of his coworker, the foreign national stabbed the Korean man to death near the victim’s house at around 2:00 a.m. the next day. The Korean man was taken to a hospital but died a short time later. The murderer turned himself in to police.
So what’s wrong with “agassi”?
According to the dictionary of standard South Korean language, the term “agassi” has three definitions.
First, it refers to a young, unmarried woman. In general, single women in their late 20s or 30s are called agassi in Korea.
The term is also used to describe a husband’s younger sister, regardless of her marital status.
Meanwhile, in traditional hierarchical Korean society, it indicates a single woman of noble blood.
By definition, it seems appropriate to use the term to refer to noble young ladies or to a man’s female siblings. But in some cases, it represents a group of women working for clubs, bars, room salons and other nightlife establishments.
For instance, when you’re having a drink with friends at a bar, the term is likely to refer to the female bar hostess or women offering sexual services.
This explains why the Korean victim felt insulted when the murderer called his wife “sister” in Chinese, which was translated into “agassi” by the mobile translation app.
Although the article goes into considerable detail concerning the meaning of the contested word "agassi", it leaves a lot of crucial aspects of the case unexplained. For example, it doesn't mention North Korea at all, yet the negative connotations of "agassi" developed in North Korea. How did the negative connotations of the term get involved in this altercation that took place in South Korea? Was the Korean victim from North Korea? If not, why would he instantaneously react so violently when he heard it being applied by the translation software to his wife? Or are some North Korean usages seeping into South Korean?
[Thanks to Mark Swofford]
Benjamin Orsatti said,
May 4, 2022 @ 7:52 am
Oh, I'm not so sure we can pin this one on technology. Don't get me wrong — AI is a scourge on humanity that should be given no quarter, but it didn't kill this guy. And neither did "language", for you Chomskians out there.
35-year Old Chinese guy working in Korea. His Korean "work wife" invites him over to her place for drinks. At least, that's what he thinks — he's not quite "conversational" with the ol' hangugo just yet. So, he shows up, but who greets him at the door? — Work wife's hubby! Oh, joy! How do you say "three is a crowd" in Korean? Well, might as well get started with the heavy drinking — what could possibly go wrong? Let's pick up the article here:
—
On Sept. 6 last year, at around 10:00 p.m., the Chinese national turned on the Chinese-to-Korean mobile translation app while drinking with the couple and said, “Let’s hang out with sister (his female coworker) again some other time,” in his mother tongue.
—
That don't wash. Here's my guess — what he said into the translation app in Chinese was EXACTLY what came out of the translation app in Korean (pace Pierce, Husserl, Eco). It's 10:00 at night, this guy's been drinking for hours, and there's no sign that hubby is at all inclined to wander away and go put on horns. So, he decides to throw down the verbal gantlet, drop the mic, what have you, but doesn't quite make it out of the chair before his face finds itself participating in a taekwondo exhibition.
—
To avenge the humiliation he received in front of his [*AHEM*] coworker [*AHEM*], the foreign national stabbed the Korean man to death near the victim’s house at around 2:00 a.m. the next day. The Korean man was taken to a hospital but died a short time later. The murderer turned himself in to police.
Yep. Went home, washed my face, changed my clothes, had some ginseng tea, grabbed my trusty ginsu, and got to work with the premeditated murder.
That dog don't bark. Think of every time you've been in a "situation", and you hear something that sounds like it could be an insult, but you're not sure (say, for example, YOU'RE TALKING THROUGH A TRANSLATION APP!). Do you launch in immediately with the fisticuffs? No, of course not. Every single time, without fail, you will respond (even rhetorically) with something like, "What did you just say"?" / "What did you say to me?" / "I know you didn't just [etc.]".
There IS a story here, but the reporter just copied the pleadings from the criminal docket, and you won't find it there. I'll bet the 20 years was a plea deal that depended on the "legal fiction" of a "translation malfunction"?
Linguists — prove me wrong.
GH said,
May 4, 2022 @ 8:14 am
@Victor Mair, are you certain that the North Korean sense of "agassi" is involved here? The article makes it sound more like the issue is that the word is sometimes used (in South Korean) as a euphemism for sex workers, and was taken in this sense. (Cf. perhaps "madam" as a honorific and to refer to a female brothel-keeper.) It seems to me that this could easily be a completely independent development based merely on the sense of a young unmarried woman.
@Benjamin Orsatti:
The court would almost certainly have had access to the translation app log, or could reconstruct it, so they would know what he had said in Chinese (as reported in English translation in the article), and would presumably be able to judge whether it was offensive in the original language. In any case, it's tangential to the case itself.