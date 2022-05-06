Robot philosopher-calligrapher
I was aware of this article more than four years ago when it first appeared, but didn't post on it then because I didn't think many people would be interested in it:
"Forget Marx and Mao. Chinese City Honors Once-Banned Confucian", Ian Johnson, NYT (10/18/17)
(Credit: Lam Yik Fei for The New York Times)
Now that we're on a Chinese calligraphy and philosophy roll and have a number of robot calligraphy posts under our belt (see "Selected readings" below), writing a post about a robotic philosopher-calligrapher is not so outlandish after all.
That imposing gentleman-robot in the photograph is Wang Yangming (1472-1529), a famous Neo-Confucian philosopher who has always been one of my favorite Chinese thinkers because of his unconventionality and eclecticism, so much so that he has often been characterized as a closet Buddhist with Zennish tendencies. Wang was also a general, politician, and writer.
Wang's favorite aphorism is "zhīxíng héyī 知行合一" ("knowledge of unity and action"). His robotic likeness can write that phrase and a thousand others that are associated with him.
