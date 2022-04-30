« previous post |

Article by Clara Cini in Le Monde (4/27/22):

« C’est carré comme en Corée », de la fascination des rappeurs pour la dictature au tic langagier

"It's square like in Korea", from the fascination of rappers for the dictatorship to the language tic

[The above French to English translation is from Google Translate. Since the entire article is in French, I will provide selected English translations done by Google Translate, with minimal editing by me.]

Preface

The expression from rap referred to the North Korean regime. Decontextualized, devoid of its “from the North”, it has lost its meaning and is now used mechanically.

History of an expression.

"And, as a bonus, with the Greens it's square like in Korea": this is how the editor-in-chief of the monthly Lyon Capitale, Guillaume Lamy, concludes a paragraph of his March 14 editorial. Such a comparison is surprising: what is Korea doing in Lyon?



Disconcertingly, the expression “it’s square like in Korea” has been spreading steadily for five years. It is encountered more and more frequently during familiar exchanges, starting with the conversations of the youngest speakers, where it is similar to a mark of friendly and relaxed approval, synonymous with an "agreement" or concise “ok”: “See you at 4 p.m.? – It’s square like in Korea”; "I'll join you later. – It’s square like in Korea. »

A prolific adjective

Let's get back to the root of this mysterious "square". On its own, the adjective has many meanings. Beyond its generic and geometric meaning, many figurative meanings appeared from the 19th century, allowing the formation of multiple expressions. The painter and art critic Etienne-Jean Delécluze thus evokes in his Journal of 1824 -1828, "square heads", that is to say people whose judgment is coherent. As summarized by linguistics professor Jean-Pierre Goudaillier, "this is one of the most prolific adjectives for the slang language".



The contemporary exchanges of the youngest, however, testify to a novelty: the alliance of the presentative “it is” and the polysemous adjective “square” which positively describes a situation, or acquiesces to a statement: “Shall we eat together tomorrow? – It's square. One thinks of other expressions such as “it’s clean” and its French counterpart “it’s clean”, already a little outdated, which work in a similar way. "Expressions that say the high degree of adhesion have a low semantic content and above all inform about the speaker's involvement", explains linguist Julie Neveux. These formulas, said in passing and bordering on the tic of language, are constantly metamorphosed under the yoke of a programmed linguistic obsolescence: "They wear out and renew themselves all the more quickly as they aim for maximum intensity, as their use, as soon as it spreads, weakens”, adds the linguist.

"We should make one like Korea, all in sync like a choreography", sang the rapper Rohff in 2001

However, what is surprising in this expression is that this banal “it’s square” has recently been joined by a funny comparison, “Korea”, implied from the North. The earliest occurrences of this formulation are found in rap tracks. Since the early 2000s, North Korea has been a source of fascination for French rap. In 2001, in his piece Rap Info, Rohff cites her as a model: “We should make one like Korea, all synchronized like a choreo. The phenomenon is accentuated and reaches its peak towards the end of the 2010s. Maître Gims sprinkles his songs with references to North Korea, going so far as to dedicate one of his titles to the former dictator Kim Jong-iI (1941-2011) in 2013. Military discipline, a subversive force opposed to the United States, the fantasy of a uniting community… all these elements are praised with the aim of offending by overthrowing agreed values ​​and transforming this authoritarian state into a an inspiring role model.



It is the rapper Heuss l’Enfoiré who forged this disturbing expression in 2018 in his title L’enfoiré, where we hear for the first time: “Everything is square like the North of Korea. “What becomes his leitmotif will soon be taken up by other rappers such as Koffi Lossa, Moha La Squale, who chants “it’s square” in most of his songs, or finally Naps with his piece It’s square in 2021.

Decontextualization

The expression then extricated itself from its original cradle, rap, to spread first in the conversations of followers of this music. Decontextualized, the reference to North Korea loses its meaning, the formula becomes a linguistic reflex and is soon used mechanically, which produces a gap between those who no longer perceive the referential issue and those who are shocked that this dictatorship becomes a positive reference.



This reversal allowed by rap illustrates the very functioning of fixed expressions in the French language, as Julie Neveux explains: "Thus we say 'it's the Bérézina' to say a disaster, whereas historically it was [against the Russian army in 1812] and that the reality was much more complex. Analogies suppress differences, freeze knowledge into clichés, and language ignores reality. »



Therefore, if the formula "it's square like in Korea" is used without consciously referring to the country evoked and if its meaning declines, how can its popularity be explained? Let us think here of the expressions “cool Raoul” or “at ease Blaise”: in the same way as the expression which interests us, the pleasure of the utterance seems to prevail over the meaning. The French language is thus eager for these poetic-playful and collected formulas which offer a rhyming and rhythmic concentration, and this new “it’s square as in Korea” seems to please it.

"Hip to Be Square" — Huey Lewis and the News

Selected readings

[mostly on decontextualization — just a small sampling of what's available]

[Thanks to Don Keyser]

