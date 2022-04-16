« previous post |

As promised yesterday in "Pronunciation evolution", today I'll present some examples to suggest that Wally Funk's pronunciation of "astronaut" was not a mistake or an idiosyncrasy:

Taking a look at a sample of 100 instances of "astronaut" in the previously-described NPR podcast corpus, I found several similar cases where the word has only two phonetic syllables, with the first ending with a fricative and the second starting with [n]. And in more than half of the cases, the unstressed medial syllable is not elided, but the /t/ vanishes completely, and the /r/ is retained only as spectral lowering at the end of the /s/. I don't have time this morning to lay those examples out and discuss them, but I'll put it on my to-blog list for tomorrow.

We might transcribe Wally Funk's rendition in IPA-ish as [æʃnɔt], though the [ʃ] would be covering a complex tangle of coronal gestures:

an astronaut Your browser does not support the audio element.



Only a few of the 100 pronunciations in the NPR sample had the sequence of phonetic segments implied by Wiktionary's /ˈæstɹəˌnɔt/.

Some were similar to Wally Funk's pronunciation, with only two phonetic syllables and a fairly uniform [ʃ]-ish fricative at the end of the first syllable. Most others involved (gradient) stages on the way to that pronunciation, as in the range of alternative /sts/ renditions described in "On beyond the (International Phonetic) alphabet", 4/19/2018. I'll give just a couple of examples illustrating the range encountered.

Here's an example from "Who Caused The Mysterious Leak At The International Space Station?", NPR All Things Considered, 9/5/2018. The speaker is Nell Greenfieldboyce.

The sentential context:

Your browser does not support the audio element. Leroy Chao is a former NASA astronaut

who was once commander of the station.

Zeroing in on the word "astronaut":

Your browser does not support the audio element.



And splitting the audio at end of the voiceless fricative region:

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

We might transcribe this in IPA as something like [æsʃrnɔt]. We could add various diacritics and sub- or superscript characters. But again, being forced to reduce the phonetics to a sequence of "segments" is just not helpful.

A few seconds later, Ms. Greenfieldboyce uses the word again:

Your browser does not support the audio element. Alexander Gerst, an astronaut from the European Space Agency,

told Mission Control

that they found a two-millimeter wide hole

in the hull of a Russian spacecraft that's attached to the station.

Zeroing in again, we see the same pattern:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Moving on, here's an example from other NPR host, taken from "Life in Space", NPR Talk of the Nation 8/3/2005. This time the speaker is Neal Conan.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Zeroing in again, we see something like [æsʃɚnɔt]:

Your browser does not support the audio element.



Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mr. Conan gives us three clear syllables rather than two (and a smidge). But there are no well-defined /t/ and /r/ segments — and my suggestion of [æsʃɚnɔt] again tangles the physics of several overlapping laryngeal and coronal gestures in the [sʃɚ] sequence.

In later installments, I'll follow up on commenters' suggestions about pronunciations of "president" and "social security". But really, just about every sentence spoken by every English speaker presents examples of this issue.

