More post-IPA astronauts
As promised yesterday in "Pronunciation evolution", today I'll present some examples to suggest that Wally Funk's pronunciation of "astronaut" was not a mistake or an idiosyncrasy:
Taking a look at a sample of 100 instances of "astronaut" in the previously-described NPR podcast corpus, I found several similar cases where the word has only two phonetic syllables, with the first ending with a fricative and the second starting with [n]. And in more than half of the cases, the unstressed medial syllable is not elided, but the /t/ vanishes completely, and the /r/ is retained only as spectral lowering at the end of the /s/. I don't have time this morning to lay those examples out and discuss them, but I'll put it on my to-blog list for tomorrow.
We might transcribe Wally Funk's rendition in IPA-ish as [æʃnɔt], though the [ʃ] would be covering a complex tangle of coronal gestures:
Only a few of the 100 pronunciations in the NPR sample had the sequence of phonetic segments implied by Wiktionary's /ˈæstɹəˌnɔt/.
Some were similar to Wally Funk's pronunciation, with only two phonetic syllables and a fairly uniform [ʃ]-ish fricative at the end of the first syllable. Most others involved (gradient) stages on the way to that pronunciation, as in the range of alternative /sts/ renditions described in "On beyond the (International Phonetic) alphabet", 4/19/2018. I'll give just a couple of examples illustrating the range encountered.
Here's an example from "Who Caused The Mysterious Leak At The International Space Station?", NPR All Things Considered, 9/5/2018. The speaker is Nell Greenfieldboyce.
The sentential context:
Leroy Chao is a former NASA astronaut
who was once commander of the station.
Zeroing in on the word "astronaut":
And splitting the audio at end of the voiceless fricative region:
We might transcribe this in IPA as something like [æsʃrnɔt]. We could add various diacritics and sub- or superscript characters. But again, being forced to reduce the phonetics to a sequence of "segments" is just not helpful.
A few seconds later, Ms. Greenfieldboyce uses the word again:
Alexander Gerst, an astronaut from the European Space Agency,
told Mission Control
that they found a two-millimeter wide hole
in the hull of a Russian spacecraft that's attached to the station.
Zeroing in again, we see the same pattern:
Moving on, here's an example from other NPR host, taken from "Life in Space", NPR Talk of the Nation 8/3/2005. This time the speaker is Neal Conan.
Zeroing in again, we see something like [æsʃɚnɔt]:
Mr. Conan gives us three clear syllables rather than two (and a smidge). But there are no well-defined /t/ and /r/ segments — and my suggestion of [æsʃɚnɔt] again tangles the physics of several overlapping laryngeal and coronal gestures in the [sʃɚ] sequence.
In later installments, I'll follow up on commenters' suggestions about pronunciations of "president" and "social security". But really, just about every sentence spoken by every English speaker presents examples of this issue.
I think Bob Ladd's suggestion to the last post that familiarity plays a role deserves note. It's surely not merely a coincidence that the realisation reduced enough for you to notice came from someone that has probably used and heard the word 'astronaut' much more than most people. Your last clip, by a male speaker not associated with the space program (Conan) sounds quite standard; it takes rather close listening to notice the lack of any distinct /t/ – but it's likely a standard realisation of /str/, remembering that /tr/ in fluent English is never two distinct sounds. [rə] -> [ɚ] is well known to occur in rhotic American English, also.
So Wiktionary has /ˈæstɹəˌnɔt/ where the LPD has /ˈæs trə nɔːt/ — that would seem to explain why you (Mark) originally transcribed Wally Funk's rendition as "ash naught" while I heard (and reported) "ash not".