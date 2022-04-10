Subtleties of slapping
Lately I've been encountering this expression quite a bit on the Chinese internet:
dǎ liǎn 打脸
It seems transparently to mean "slap face", but my Chinese students and friends all characterize it as jargon and netizen slang, and they say that it has only been gaining currency within the last two-three years.
Here I rank "dǎ liǎn 打脸" numerically against other terms for "slap" that I've been acquainted with since I started learning Chinese more than half a century ago.
dǎ liǎn 打脸 ("slap face") 48,700,000 ghits
dǎ ěrguāng 打耳光 ("box [someone's] ear") 3,420,000 ghits
dǎ yī bāzhang 打一巴掌 ("strike with the palm") 2,300,000 ghits
dǎ zuǐbā 打嘴巴 ("smack on the mouth") 975,000
Comments from correspondents
1.
I feel the more common usage of this internet slang is to say someone "bèi dǎ liǎn 被打脸" ("was slapped on the face"). For example, if someone is very confident about something or she / he swears that something will definitely happen, but in fact things in the end develop in a totally different direction; in this situation, we will say that this person “bèi dǎ liǎn le 被打脸了" ("was slapped on the face"). This is to some extent similar to the English expression "eat your own words," I think.
2.
"Dǎ liǎn 打脸" has indeed become a common slang word frequently used by Chinese netizens. It is usually used to describe this following awkward situation: someone who previously affirmed, alleged, asserted, predicated, or predicted the reason for, the result of, or anything related to some specific event, is embarrassed by the fact that things turn out to be contrary / different to his / her assertion / predication / reasoning / prediction.
For example, "Tāmen duànyán xīnguān yìqíng huì zài qùnián dōngtiān jiéshù, guǒrán bèi dǎ liǎn le他们断言新冠疫情会在去年冬天结束，果然被打脸了。" (They said the coronavirus pandemic would come to an end last winter. It turned out they were slapped in their face", i.e., the pandemic has been continuing.)
Or, "Tā jiānxìn zhège míngxīng bù huì yǒu chǒuwén, dàn jīntiān zhōngyú bèi dǎ liǎn le 她坚信这个明星不会有丑闻，但今天终于被打脸了。" ("She believed that this celebrity would never be embroiled in any scandal. She is now finally slapped in her face" .the celebrity is now embroiled in a scandal.)
3.
"Dǎ liǎn 打脸", as a netizen’s lexical expression — “a slap-in-the-face moment” — usually means "zhēnxiàng fǎn zhuǎn 真相反转" ("contrarily, the true state of affairs is revealed") . Roughly, if someone has made a very strong and stubborn assertion about something, but the truth turns out to be against what he asserted, then we could say he got “slapped in the face”.
3) If X thinks lowly of Y but Y performs so well that X’s depreciation is countered, we can also say that Y slaps X’s face.
4.
