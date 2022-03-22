« previous post | next post »

[This is a guest post by Grant Newsham]

My mother was Rusyn . (Carpatho-Rusyn, Ruthenian , Lemko [in Poland]). Originating in a small village, Volica, up in today's northeast Slovakia — though she grew up in coal country near Pittsburgh. Her first language was Rusyn — but I don't think she really knew exactly what language it was until much later in life. They had no real sense of nationhood. She said she spoke 'Russian' — but referred to it as just 'Kitchen Russian' — or some inferior form of Russian. I think it did kind of bother her – thinking that she was a hillbilly of sorts and speaking uneducated Russian.

However, the language is basically Ukrainian (with some differences) — so close that the Ukrainians don't consider it, or the Rusyns, as distinct entities. After the communists were overthrown, the Slovak government allowed Rusyn nationality (and have set up some Rusyn-language schools [a cousin teaches at one]) and you'll see signs in Rusyn, but the Ukrainians still do not. My grandfather was very clear that they were not Ukrainians.

I grew up hearing Rusyn often — not least since that's what all the aunts and uncles spoke — and my grandmother didn't speak English. But as was the case back then, we weren't encouraged or expected to learn the language — other than some words and nursery rhymes. However, one older cousin grew up with his grandparents and mother (in Chicago) and that was the language they spoke in the house until he was about 14 and moved away. So he spoke 'Russian' perfectly — for a 14 year old. In the late 70's, after the Marines and starting with IBM, he set out to see where he came from. Got a plane ticket to Krakow and then drove south — to the village. He said that as he got farther south in Poland he could understand much of the language, and the farther he got the more he understood. And when he finally got to the village he understood it perfectly.

(Two other cousins studied regular Russian in college — and noted that it was of next to no help in talking with Rusyn-speakers.)

Anyway, when I heard the expression ' little Russian ' it brought the expression 'kitchen Russian' to mind.

Grant added later:

Funny that I never heard my mother say 'Rusyn', Ruthenian' or something that would have identified her as part of a particular group. Surprising since the 'Rusky Club' was right across the street. When asked, she would sometimes mention that her father was from 'Medzilaborce' and sometimes said he'd been in Franz Joseph's Army, but really had no sense of nationality. Seemed that the aunts and uncles et al had more of a sense of being Greek Catholics.

And I remember we thought they were all 'Russians.' When I got older I got more interested. Harvard Encyclopedia of Ethnic Groups in America was most informative for unraveling the mystery.

A few years ago, attended a cousin's wedding in the village (Greek Catholic) church in Volica where grandparents got married 115 years earlier. Pretty darn interesting for the history major.

Still later:

Sent a relative in the village an email after the Russian invasion started. His reply:

"The situation in Slovakia is OK, but war is very close because we live only 100 kilometres from Ukrainian border. We are shocked and we couldn't believe what happened last week. War in Europe in the 21st century is something terrible. Thousands of people, mainly women and children (men had to stay in Ukraine) are crossing our border. And people in Slovakia collect things needed for them. Hope it will finish soon. Ukraine is the only one country in the world which doesn´t consider Rusyns as a separate nation (they claim that we are a part of Ukrainian nation). But in this war all Rusyns are on Ukrainian side and regard Russians as aggressors." A lot of people continue to other countries of European Union (for example Czechia or Germany) where they have families. Others have accommodation in dorms or school gyms in Slovakia. Some people provide their houses for Ukrainian children.

