From John Dankowski via Dave Thomas:

The label says:

xiān jūn lǎojī tāng

鲜菌老鸡汤

"fresh mushroom old chicken soup"

The error is easily explainable, since jūn 菌 has the following meanings: bacteria; bacterium; fungus; mushoom; germ; mold; mould.

Google Translate, Baidu Fanyi, and Microsoft Bing all get it right.

Why "old chicken"?

Chenfeng Wang:

Old chicken is just the literal meaning. People like to use old chicken to make soup, because it is more delicious. It is said that it is also nutritious, but this does not have any scientific basis, I believe.

Yixue Yang:

Haha that’s a very interesting “cultural” difference. Chinese really love lǎojī 老鸡 ("old chicken"), whereas most chicken in US supermarkets are in competion to be more tender.

I would say lǎo 老 refers to the tough, lean meat of chicken, preferably at least 1 year old.

VHM:

Rhetorically, "old" chicken is in parallel contrast with "fresh" mushrooms.

Finally, there is another theory that old chicken can stand up to stewing, whereas young chicken soon disintegrates when subjected to prolonged stewing.

