Fresh bacteria soup
From John Dankowski via Dave Thomas:
The label says:
xiān jūn lǎojī tāng
鲜菌老鸡汤
"fresh mushroom old chicken soup"
The error is easily explainable, since jūn 菌 has the following meanings: bacteria; bacterium; fungus; mushoom; germ; mold; mould.
Google Translate, Baidu Fanyi, and Microsoft Bing all get it right.
Why "old chicken"?
Chenfeng Wang:
Old chicken is just the literal meaning. People like to use old chicken to make soup, because it is more delicious. It is said that it is also nutritious, but this does not have any scientific basis, I believe.
Yixue Yang:
VHM:
Rhetorically, "old" chicken is in parallel contrast with "fresh" mushrooms.
Finally, there is another theory that old chicken can stand up to stewing, whereas young chicken soon disintegrates when subjected to prolonged stewing.
