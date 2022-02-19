« previous post |

In reading texts from the earliest times of Chinese writing up to the present, and at all social levels and linguistic registers, I have noticed a curious phenomenon. Namely, often an overtly negative particle or term will have no privative or prohibitive force, but is simply there for rhythmic, clitic, or rhetorical function.

Naturally, since negation is normally marked and unmistakable in its purpose, when its unaffirmative function is lost / absent / missing, interpreting the intended meaning of such a statement or utterance can be challenging.

I was prompted to contemplate this curious phenomenon when I was writing a message to my brother in Chinese, and realized that "guǎn tā 管它" and "béng guǎn tā 甭管它" mean the same thing: — "forget about it; leave it alone; don't worry about it"! — with or without the negative word being overtly present.

While "béng guǎn tā 甭管它" means "forget about it" / "leave it alone" / "don't worry about it", "guǎn tā 管它…" / guǎn tā ne 管它呢!" means exactly the same thing (maybe even to a stronger degree) in a tone of making a rhetorical statement with a particular flair that has subtle implications amounting almost to the English catchphrase "whatever", which means a lot of different things depending on the tone with which it is uttered.

Since this has been a bit of a bone of contention here at Language Log — whether intonation matters in Sinitic languages (I'm on the side of those who hold that it does [see the "Selected readings" below]) — it needs to be pointed out in this instance that when one says "guǎn tā 管它" ("pay attention to it") without the explicit negative particle present but with a clear prohibitory intention, one does so with a special intonation that evokes negation without actually invoking it.

I can think of at least a dozen different ways to say "forget about it" / "leave it alone" / "don't worry about it" in Mandarin, with or without the negative and with or without the subject / object of the verb:

bié guǎn (tā) 別管(它)

bùyào guǎn (tā) 不要管(它)

bùyòng guǎn (tā) 不用管(它)

guǎn tā 管它

guǎn tā ne 管它呢

nǐ guǎn tā 你管它

…

Actually, all of the examples cited above are coming at the issue with which I began this post from the opposite side, viz., when the negative is present but has no negative meaning. In the above examples, I was exploring cases where an explicit negative may not be present, yet the utterance still carries negative meaning.

In the following examples, I will adduce instances where a negative word is present but conveys no negative force:

hǎo róngyì 好容易 / hǎobù róngyì 好不容易 ("with great difficulty")

fēicháng liǎo dé 非常了得 / fēicháng liǎo bùdé 非常了不得 ("… is extraordinary / amazing")

qì sǐ tā 气死他 / qì bù sǐ tā 气不死他 (“piss him off”)

pà shì bìngle ba 怕是病了吧 / pà bùshì bìngle ba 怕不是病了吧 ("I am afraid he is ill")

This phenomenon of the presence or absence of an explicit negative word not being the sole determining factor in expressing linguistic affirmation or negation in an utterance or sentence is widespread in Sinitic languages, but it also exists in English:

I wonder if it might be possible… = I wonder if it might not be possible…

Since negation is such an elusive property even in common discourse, it is no wonder that we encounter such a profusion of misnegation, one of the chief bugaboos here at Language Log.

[thanks to Zihan Guo and Yijie Zhang]

