Via Jeff DeMarco on Facebook comes this imagined conversation between the leaders of China and Hong Kong, Xi Jinping and Carrie Lam.

A translation of the Cantonese from Abraham Chan:

娥妹，近排辛苦你喇！

ngo4 mui2, gan6 paai2 san1 fu2 nei5 laak3.

Carrie, it must have been hard for you these days.

平哥，我唔辛苦，其他人慘啫，我冇事。

ping4 go1, ngo5 m4 san1 fu2, kei4 taa1 jan4 caam2 ze1, ngo5 mou5 si6.

Ping, I’m doing fine. It’s somebody else’s nightmare. I’m OK.

聽聞你俾人鬧到飛起喎。

teng1 man4 nei5 bei2 jan4 naau6 dou3 fei1 hei2 wo3.

But I’ve heard that you’ve been berated.

鬧我？冇啊，香港冇乜人鬧我喎。

naau6 ngo5? mou5 aa3, hoeng1 gong2 mou5 mat1 jan4 naau6 ngo5 wo3.

Scolding me? No, not that many people scold me in Hong Kong.

咁香港人鬧緊邊個？

gam2 hoeng1 gong2 jan4 naau6 gan2 bin1 go3?

So whom are people in Hong Kong scolding?

我老母。

ngo5 lou5 mou2.

My mother.

If you don't think the last line is funny, then you need to familiarize with China's "national curse" (guómà 国骂). The "national curse" may be referred to with the abbreviation "TM", which is short for "tāmāde 他妈的" ("his mother's"). The celebrated author, Lu Xun (1881-1936), has a great essay about it. You can probably guess what "his mother's" is referring to and what is to be done to it.

