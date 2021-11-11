« previous post |

On the wall of an apartment complex in Dali, Yunnan, southwestern China:

The character depicted is fó 佛 ("Buddha"), which consists of the semantophore 亻("man; person; people; human") + phonophore 弗 (OC *pɯd).

Ji (1998v7) considers it likely borrowed from Iranian, compare Sogdian ‎ (pwty), ‎ (bwty /Pute, Bute, βute/), Middle Persian (bwt'), ‎ (bwt /But/), Parthian ‎ (bwṯ /But, Butt/), ultimately from Sanskrit बुद्ध (buddha, “awakened, enlightened”, past passive participle), whence also 佛陀 (MC bɨut̚ dɑ), but the Chinese morpheme 佛 is not a direct contraction or clipping of the latter.

(source)

Clever, n'est-ce pas?

The character at the top right is Chán 禪 ("Zen; meditation"), which is another story altogether. If anyone is interested in learning more about it, I will write a separate post explaining its meaning, derivation, pronunciation, orthography, etc.



Selected readings

[Thanks to Jeff Demarco]

Permalink