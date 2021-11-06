Unmatched by no other philosopher
« previous post |
From the Wikipedia article on Martin Foss (1889–1968), the German-born American philosopher, professor, and scholar:
Foss provides a fascinating and important theory for how change happens in life—a theory that has been unmatched by no other philosopher.
(source)
Possible solutions:
–> matched by no other philosopher
OR
–> unmatched by any other philosopher
Wikipedia will probably correct this within one or two days of the time I make this post.
Selected readings
- "Nothing that wasn't something one might not hear" (2/25/10)
- "Double lie toe tease" (3/14/12)
- "Nondisunnegativity" (12/11/12)
- "Evidential 'ain't' on the hustings" (11/1/08)
- "Ambiguous triple negative" (8/11/21) — about wanting to live without coronavirus injection
- "Not not" (4/15/17) — not about misnegation
- "Me either / neither" (6/22/21)
- "*Neither Sentence Nor Sentence?" (11/8/19)
- "'No telling is neither complete nor accurate'" (9/25/16)
- "Everything cannot not be unbelievable, either" (8/10/21)
- "Weird grammar" (2/22/10)
[h.t. Annie Gottlieb]
Philip Taylor said,
November 6, 2021 @ 9:08 am
"Wikipedia will probably correct this within one or two days of the time I make this post" — Does Wikipedia correct anything, of itself ? I was under the impression that submissions, emendations, corrections, etc., were the responsibility of individuals (Wikipedia contributors) rather than of Wikipedia itself. Or was "Wikipedia" being used as some sort of mass noun, meaning the entire community of Wikipedia contributors in addition to the web site and the latter's functionality ?
Daniel Milton said,
November 6, 2021 @ 9:20 am
Paragraph removed at 13:40 today (time zone?).
Did you do it?
Stephen Hart said,
November 6, 2021 @ 10:08 am
Anyone can correct most Wikipedia entries. Of course, then another person can recorrect the entry.