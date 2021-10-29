« previous post |

News release in EurekAlert, Optica (10/28/21):

"High-speed laser writing method could pack 500 terabytes of data into CD-sized glass disc: Advances make high-density, 5D optical storage practical for long-term data archiving"

Caption

Researchers developed a new fast and energy-efficient laser-writing method for producing nanostructures in silica glass. They used the method to record 6 GB data in a one-inch silica glass sample. The four squares pictured each measure just 8.8 X 8.8 mm. They also used the laser-writing method to write the university logo and mark on the glass.

Credit

Yuhao Lei and Peter G. Kazansky, University of Southampton

Source

Researchers have developed a fast and energy-efficient laser-writing method for producing high-density nanostructures in silica glass. These tiny structures can be used for long-term five-dimensional (5D) optical data storage that is more than 10,000 times denser than Blue-Ray optical disc storage technology.

“Individuals and organizations are generating ever-larger datasets, creating the desperate need for more efficient forms of data storage with a high capacity, low energy consumption and long lifetime,” said doctoral researcher Yuhao Lei from the University of Southampton in the UK. “While cloud-based systems are designed more for temporary data, we believe that 5D data storage in glass could be useful for longer-term data storage for national archives, museums, libraries or private organizations.”

In Optica, Optica Publishing Group’s journal for high-impact research, Lei and colleagues describe their new method for writing data that encompasses two optical dimensions plus three spatial dimensions. The new approach can write at speeds of 1,000,000 voxels per second, which is equivalent to recording about 230 kilobytes of data (more than 100 pages of text) per second.

“The physical mechanism we use is generic,” said Lei. “Thus, we anticipate that this energy-efficient writing method could also be used for fast nanostructuring in transparent materials for applications in 3D integrated optics and microfluidics.”…

Paper: Y. Lei, M. Sakakura, L. Wang, Y. Yu, H. Wang, G. Shayeganrad, P. G. Kazansky, “High speed ultrafast laser anisotropic nanostructuring by energy deposition control via near-field enhancement,” Optica, 8, 11, 1365-1371 (2021).

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1364/ OPTICA.433765.

Ever larger storage has been a topic of recent Language Log posts, and is always a concern for scholars and scientists working with large corpora of data. The types of storage devices continue to proliferate and expand in capacity, enabling researchers to undertake ever more daring projects.

Does anyone remember the Bernoulli Box? That was what made it possible for my colleague, Robert M. Hartwell (1932-1996), to store vast amounts of biographical and geographical data for his China Biographical Database. CBDB was, and still is, an incredibly rich tool for studying all sorts of fascinating problems, including issues concerning literacy in premodern times. Yet the storage capacity of the Bernoulli Box was minuscule in comparison with that of modern personal computers, and the technologies are completely different.

Selected readings

[Thanks to John Tkacik]

