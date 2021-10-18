« previous post |

The term "judo", which sport / martial art ("as a physical, mental, and moral pedagogy" [source]) was only created in 1882 by Jigoro Kano 嘉納治五郎 (1860-1938). What I find amazing is that jūdō / MSM róudào 柔道 ("soft / flexible / gentle / supple / mild / yielding way") comes right out of the Yìjīng 易經 (Book / Classic of Change[s]). Of course, traditional Japanese scholars have always been learned in the Chinese classics, so it shouldn't be too surprising that they would draw on the classics for terminology and ideas that had great meaning for them. But I'm curious whether Jigoro Kano explicitly referred to the Yìjīng in any of his writings about jūdō 柔道.

Linda Chance:

I looked into Denis Gainty, Martial Arts and the Body Politic in Meiji Japan (Routledge, 2013), a couple of other similar items, and the brief set of translations of Kano Jigoro's writings that we have in Van Pelt Library. No Yìjīng 易経 anywhere. The last volume has a brief piece in which Kano says that jūjutsu 柔術 ("soft / flexible / gentle / supple / mild / yielding art") was supposed to have come from China, but he doubts even that. Since he thought of judo as his neologism and his main brief was to emphasize the scientific nature of judo, it would be curious to find him writing about the ancient "roots" of the term. If Cappy [VHM: G. Cameron Hurst, III, an expert on the history of Japanese martial arts] were still with us we could ask someone who had actually read Kano, but as it is there is not much I can say.

Zihan Guo:

I first came upon judo and jujitsu 柔道・柔術 in an anime a very long time ago. The word róu 柔("soft / flexible / gentle / supple / mild / yielding") immediately attracted me for its Laozian aura, as in "ruò zhī shèng qiáng, róu zhī shèng gāng 弱之勝強, 柔之勝剛", and all those water metaphors, and even for the change of its name into a more philosophical dào 道 ("way"). But I did not know about its Yijing ancestry, which is absolutely fascinating.

Denis Mair:

I like the words róu dào 柔道 in the "Image Treatise" (Line 1 of hexagram 43). This nice phrase is an elegant way of saying the "fair sex" or the "the female persuasion."

Xiàng yuē xì yú jīn nǐ, róudào qiān yě

象曰繫於金柅, 柔道牽也

Image: "Tie (this one) to a distaff*, the fair persuasion tugs at you."

*As to how Denis arrived at "distaff" from "jīn nǐ 金柅" ("[chariot] block [for braking against] metal [lining of a wheel]", that involved consulting esoteric commentaries over a period of more than a millennium, the technical details of which we will spell out in the three volumes on the Yìjīng 易経 that we've been working on for more than two decades, and hope to complete within two or three years.

VHM:

My impression is that, although Jigoro Kano thought he was inventing a new word for his new sport, whether through study or through immersion in Sino-Japanese culture, róudào 柔道 ("soft / flexible / gentle / supple / mild / yielding way") of the Yìjīng 易経, and all that it implies, influenced him conceptually and linguistically when he was casting about for a name for his newly invented praxis.

