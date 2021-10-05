Backhill, Pekin, Peking, Beijing
Yesterday, while doing research for a paper on medieval Dunhuang popular narratives (biànwén 變文 ["transformation texts"]), I did a Google search for the Peking Library, where some of the bianwen manuscripts are kept. Instead of the national library of China in Peking / Beijing in the PRC, I was led to the Pekin Public Library in Illinois. That prompted me to ponder the fact that this Illinois city followed the French pronunciation, Pékin, of the Chinese capital when it took its name, rather than the English Peking.
Following the official Hanyu Pinyin Romanization of the PRC, English now transcribes 北京 ("Northern Capital") as Beijing (Běijīng [pèi.tɕíŋ]). But until recently this was not always the case for English, much less for dozens of other languages around the world. Thirty-one years ago, in "Backhill / Peking / Beijing" (see "Selected readings" below), Bosat Man wrote (p. 6):
We should not feel guilty for saying Peking instead of Beijing. It is not because we are uncouth foreign devils that we pronounce the name of the Chinese capital the way we do, but because we have inherited a long tradition shared by virtually the rest of the world. Asking around among my friends from other countries, I find the following usages: Pīking (Hindi), Peking (Hebrew), Pekin (Persian), Bīkīn (Arabic), Pekin (Polish), Peking (Czech), Pechino (Italian), Peking (Swedish), Pekín (Spanish), Pekino (Greek), Pékin (French), Pekin (Russian), and Peking (German). [VHM: Pekin ペキン (Japanese), Beijing 베이징 (Korean), Bắc Kinh (Vietnamese).] It is obvious that it is not simply because we are perverse that we insist on maintaining the traditional pronunciation which the northern Chinese have themselves given up [VHM: chiefly through palatalization of the velars] during the last few centuries.
Peking has been a part of our heritage since at least the time of immortal Milton who wrote:
Of mightiest Empire from the destined Walls
Of Cambalu, seat of Chathaian Can,
And Samarchand by Oxus, Temir's throne,
To Paquin of Sinaean Kings…. (Paradise Lost, XI.387-390)
Things may have changed in the decades since Bosat Man wrote the above, but the propensity for "Pekin(g)" over "Beijing" is still unmistakable.
Etymology and pronunciation
běi 北 ("north")
From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *ba (“to carry (on back), shoulder”).
The sense of “north” is derived from “back (of body)”: “back” → “to turn the back to; to retreat” → “north”.
The ancient Chinese value the southern direction and houses are traditionally oriented along a north-south axis, as evident in the fengshui theory and orientation of buildings in Chinese Neolithic sites. North is the direction the back is oriented to when the person is facing south.
- Mandarin
- Cantonese
- (Guangzhou, Jyutping): bak1
- (Taishan, Wiktionary): bak2
- Gan (Wiktionary): bet6
- Hakka
- Jin (Wiktionary): bei2 / bieh4
- Min Bei (KCR): bă̤
- Min Dong (BUC): báe̤k
- Min Nan
- Wu (Wiktionary): poq (T4)
- Xiang (Wiktionary): be6
- Dialectal data
- Middle Sinitic: /pək̚/
- (Baxter–Sagart): /*pˤək/
- (Zhengzhang): /*pɯːɡ/
(source)
jīng 京 ("hill [> capital]")
- Proto-Sino-Tibetan *s-gaŋ (“hill, ridge, mountain”) (STEDT), cognate with 岡 (OC *klaːŋ, “hill, crest”), 鯨 (OC *ɡraŋ, “whale”), Tibetan སྒང༌ (sgang, “ridge; mound”), Burmese ခင် (hkang, “ridge”), Burmese အခေါင် (a.hkaung, “summit”), Lahu qhɔ³³ (“mountain”), Sulung gɹaŋ³³ (“mountain”), Proto-Tamangic *ᴬgaŋ ("hill, mountain"); or
- of Austroasiatic origin, compare Proto-Mon-Khmer *graŋ (“hill, peak”) (Schuessler, 2007), whence Mon ဂြၚ် (krɛ̀aŋ, “peak”) and Old Khmer grāṅ (“hill on flat land”).
- Mandarin
- Cantonese
- (Guangzhou, Jyutping): ging1
- (Taishan, Wiktionary): gen1
- Gan (Wiktionary): jin1
- Hakka
- Jin (Wiktionary): jing1
- Min Bei (KCR): géng
- Min Dong (BUC): gĭng
- Min Nan
- Wu (Wiktionary): jin (T1)
- Xiang (Wiktionary): jin1
- Dialectal data
- Middle Sinitic: /kˠiæŋ/
- (Baxter–Sagart): /*[k]raŋ/
- (Zhengzhang): /*kraŋ/
(source)
There is a world of difference between "Pekin(g)" and "Beijing". They may denote the same modern city which is the capital of the People's Republic of China, but their connotations — culturally, historically, and linguistically — could hardly be more different.
J.W. Brewer said,
October 5, 2021 @ 4:24 pm
The spelling "Pekin" for the Chinese capital (under Manchu rule) is quite common in 19th-century books in English, so it would not have seemed oddly French-like when the Illinois town was settled. There are a number of other American states with a "Pekin," presumably from the same era. One 1884 traveler's guide gives "PEKIN, PE-KING, or PE-CHING" as possible spelling options. My best guess would be that usage in English did not definitively standardize around "Peking" until the late-Imperial "postal map" romanization system chose that spelling in the 1890's, and even then it took a while for it to become uniform — with a detour through "Peiping" during the temporary period when the KMT wanted to emphasize that Nanking was the capital and that place up north wasn't.
Michael Carasik said,
October 5, 2021 @ 4:32 pm
Perhaps worth mentioning that (as I was taught long ago) Pekin, Ill. got its name because it was assumed to be directly opposite the Chinese city on the other side of the globe. I believe Canton, Ohio got its name the same way.
cameron said,
October 5, 2021 @ 6:35 pm
Hmm. That story about Pekin IL, and Canton OH being so called due to the idea that they were located "directly opposite" the corresponding Chinese cities is fishy in the extreme. Obviously the antipodean points for those locations would have to be in the southern hemisphere
John Rohsenow said,
October 5, 2021 @ 6:48 pm
In explaining "Peking/Beijing " over the years I have referenced the complications of the older Wade-Giles romanization system widely used during the late 19th and more than first half of the 20th century, which
(more accurately) expressed the UNaspirated voiceLESS initial stop series in (what was to become) standard Mandarin by using p-,t-,k- (with no additional annotation) vs. the (phonemically contrastive) ASPIRATED voiceLESS initial stops as p'-,t'-,k'-, so that 北 "north" (w/ UNaspirated voiceless initial consonant) was written pei vs. 陪 p'ei 'accompany' (w/ ASpirated voiceless initial consonant). Unfortunately Western typists for simplicity often omitted these aspiration marks, giving us Pe(i)king, Ching (not Ch'ing) dynasty, Tang (not T'ang) dynasty, and Kaifeng (not K'aifeng) City.
Then the final version of Hanyu Pinyin romanization adopted by the PRC in the 1950s decided (for the convenience of English/Western readers/writers?) to represent the voiceLESS UNaspirated initial stop
series using b-.d-,g-, and keep p-,t-,k- for the voiceLESS ASpirated series; thus, Beijing, GuominDang (vs. W-G: KuominTang), etc.– Therefore,the "B" in modern HYPY spelling "Beijing" for native speaker/readers of northern Mandarin Chinese actually does represent the same voiceless unaspirated initial sound as used to be represented by the letter P- in Wade-Giles and other earlier systems. If English speaker/readers happen to mispronounce B- as a VOICED initial consonant, that is irrelevant in China (and in fact may not be perceived by native Chinese speakers for whom the voiced/voiceless distinction is not phonemic anyway :-)
Jim Breen said,
October 5, 2021 @ 7:34 pm
Half a century ago I worked for where there were also staff from the US's NSA. One NSA colleague related how they had been required to call that Chinese city either "Peking" or "Peiping". Use of "Beijing" was discouraged on the grounds that it was "giving comfort to the enemy". (This was before Nixon made his famous visit; I dare say things changed after that.)
Like many people, I am all over the place in the pronunciation of city names. I use the usual English styles for Paris and Tokyo, but I cannot bring myself to say "Lions" for Lyons, or "Kie-o-toe" for Kyōto. And if I used the local pronunciations of Gothenburg or Copenhagen no one would know what I was talking about. I must say that the Japanese tend to do these things fairly well, with their イェーテボリ and ケーペンハウン.
Jim Breen said,
October 5, 2021 @ 7:37 pm
My previous message began "Half a century ago I worked for [censored] where …" but I made the mistake of putting the word "censored" in the wrong sorts of brackets, so it was, er, censored.
Laura Morland said,
October 5, 2021 @ 8:37 pm
I was studying Old English with my mentor, Prof. Alain Renoir, when the change from "Peking" to "Beijing" was put into effect.
Renoir deeply regretted that students in the future would not recognize the word "Peking" in older texts. It's a loss with no perceptible gain. As he pointed out, "An English speaker who says 'Beijng' is no closer to the native pronunciation than 'Peking'."
(Thanks to John Rohsenow, now that I know that "b" is used to represent "the voiceLESS UNaspirated initial stop," it would seem that we English speakers have taken a step backwards on the first syllable.)
Curious: why does the change only affect English? French retains Pékin; have other Western nations been forced to change their spelling of China's capital city?
Claw said,
October 6, 2021 @ 12:02 am
Laura Morland:
I disagree here. In English, while initial "p" and "b" generally distinguish between voiceless and voiced, they also distinguish between aspirated and unaspirated – i.e., "p" represents [pʰ] while "b" represents [b]. Mandarin Chinese, however, does not make a phonemic distinction in voiceless and voiced consonants; rather, the phonemic distinction is in aspiration, so "p" represents [pʰ] while "b" represents [p].
While representing "Beijing" with a "b" initial does cause English speakers to pronounce it as a voiced [b], more importantly it causes them to pronounce it as unaspirated, so Chinese speakers would perceive it as being close enough to [p], since voicing is not a distinction that is made in Mandarin, as John Rohsenow also noted. Continuing to write it with a "p" initial would instead cause English speakers to pronounce it as [pʰ], which because aspiration is a phonemic distinction in Mandarin, would sound obviously wrong to Chinese ears.
For this reason representing the initial consonant as "b" is arguably the better choice for English speakers. It gets them to pronounce the name in a way that is closest to the Mandarin Chinese pronunciation while still following English phonotactics.
I can only speculate on the reasons, but I will note that the initial "p" in French is pronounced without aspiration in French, so it does end up matching the Chinese unaspirated [p].