From a Chinese fish market:

The Chinese label says:

léikèsī wéiyīde

雷克斯唯一的

"Rex's only" (Google Translate; Baidu Fanyi); "Rex's only one" (Bing Translator)

Going the other way, starting with "Rex Sole", we get:

Léikèsī jiǎodǐ 雷克斯脚底 ("the sole of Rex's [foot]" (Google Translate)

Léikèsī xiédǐ 雷克斯鞋底 ("the sole of Rex's [shoe]" (Baidu Fanyi; Bing Translator)

Just so we're all on the same page when it comes to what a "rex sole" (fish) really is:

The rex sole (Glyptocephalus zachirus) is a flatfish of the family Pleuronectidae. Locally, it may also be known as a witch or threadfin sole (due to the filamentous pelvic fin on the eyed surface). It is a demersal fish that lives in temperate waters on sand or mud bottoms at depths of up to 900 metres (3,000 ft), though it is most commonly found between 61 and 500 metres (200 and 1,640 ft). Its native habitat is the northern Pacific, from Baja California in Mexico up the coasts of the United States, British Columbia and Alaska, across the Bering Sea to the coast of Russia and the Sea of Japan. It is slow-growing, reaching up to 60 centimetres (24 in) in length (though its average length is 36 centimetres (14 in)), and it can weigh up to 2.0 kilograms (4.4 lb). Maximum reported lifespan is 24 years.

(source)

The Chinese name for the rex sole is Měizhōu měishǒu dié 美洲美首鰈 (source), which may also be translated as "American flounder".

[Thanks to Yuanfei Wang]

