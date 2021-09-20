« previous post |

To comprehend what's going on in this post, you have to understand the basics of what an "otaku" is.

DEFINITION:

(fandom slang) One with an obsessive interest in something, particularly anime or manga.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Japanese オタク (otaku, “nerd, geek”), from お宅 (otaku, honorific for “you”), originally the honorific version of 宅 (taku, “home”). [VHM: reminiscent of "homebody".]

SYNONYMS:

(source)

Full length Wikipedia article, with the following contents:

The bases of our story are to be found in this article:

"'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman: Awkard online conversation style becomes latest trend in Taiwan’s meme world", by Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer, 2021/09/19

Beginning portion:

A set of screenshots showing a man’s awkward attempt to woo a woman surfaced on Wednesday (Sept. 14), going viral in Taiwan, where netizens now end every sentence with short descriptive phrases such as “smiles brightly” and “pats head.”

The original post appeared in a Facebook group named “Anime and Manga Headquarters” (動漫本部), in which a user named Lala Du asked, “Does everyone who has read manga or seen anime talk like this?” A screenshot showed a person, presumably a man, asking if the message recipient, presumably a woman, reads manga or watches anime, to which the recipient replied, “Sometimes.”

The man began his next sentence with “Ma” (嘛), an imitation of a Japanese auxiliary similar to “well,” and said, “Then we are very compatible, www (pats head.” He then asked, “Do you have a boyfriend (tea.”

“Www” is internet slang derived from the Japanese word for “to smile” or “to laugh.” [VHM: warau 笑う] The single parenthesis is often used online to supplement comments with physical reactions.

When the woman confirmed that she did not, the man said, “Ma, then do you want to be with me www? (tilts head.”

…

I think that the words that come after the single parenthesis are like a verbal emoticon.

Enthusiasts have even created a " Fat Otaku Conversation Generator ". As a test, I entered the following sentence into the generator:

Wǒ zài Bīnxīfǎníyǎ Dàxué jiào wényánwén

我在賓夕法尼亞大學教文言文

"I teach classical Chinese at the University of Pennsylvania"

The result was disappointing, because the generator returned the identical sentence:

Wǒ zài Bīnxīfǎníyǎ Dàxué jiào wényánwén 我在賓夕法尼亞大學教文言文 "I teach classical Chinese at the University of Pennsylvania"

I decided to try something more suitable, and it worked well:

Nǐ juédé tā kě'ài ma?

你覺得她可愛嗎？

"Do you think she's cute?"

The generator returned:

Ma nǐ juédé tā kě'ài ma? (sāo tóu

嘛 你覺得她可愛嗎？ (搔頭

"Ma, do you think she's cute? (scratches head"

The prevalence of Japaneseisms in this kind of conversation reveals the love of Taiwanese youth for manga, anime, etc. (of course, as I have pointed out in various posts, mainland Chinese youth also adore such aspects of Japanese pop culture) and the lasting impact of a half-century of Japanese colonization of Taiwan, with its deeply implanted educational and cultural roots.

Selected readings

[h.t. Anthony Clayden]

Permalink