Geoff Wade picked this up from Twitter, but you can find similar signs on Reddit, engrish.com, and any number of other sites. Who knows where it began, but it seems to have become a standard meme translation of the Chinese slogan.

The Chinese slogan says:

Zhēn'ài shēngmìng yuǎnlí dúpǐn

珍爱生命远离毒品

"Cherish life and stay away from drugs"

In this iteration of the Chinglish translation, it is ironically placed above a police notification concerning enforcement of the law regarding song and dance halls and places of entertainment.

Incidentally, 0838 is a Sichuan number.

