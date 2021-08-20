Slurring and blurring
Something seemed amiss from the very first words of this video:
As I watched the video, these questions raced through my head:
man or woman? from her / his dress and appearance, the person looks like a woman, but the voice and manners are rather masculine
parts are hard to understand slurs and swallows words speaks very fast in parts very clear enunciation in other parts
In these days of gender bending, it shouldn't matter whether this person is a he or a she, but I felt that I needed to decide for linguistic purposes the main gender thrust of his / her speech (register, intonation, voice, vocabulary, and so forth). Furthermore, regardless of the gender issues, I felt that the speaker was a poseur and not a genuine personality. In short, I had an antipathy (fǎngǎn 反感) toward his / her manner of speaking. At times he / she sounded as though he / she were speaking standard Pǔtōnghuà 普通话 (Modern Standard Mandarin), but at other times he / she veered off into an unidentifiable topolectal variety.
The video is 17:54 long, but you don't have to listen to all of it to get a sense of her / his manner of speaking.
The first words spoken are 大家好 ("Hello everyone"), but she / he slurs the first two syllables so badly that I wouldn't know how to transcribe the sounds, surely not "Dàjiā hǎo". The "hǎo" is clear, but the "Dàjiā" is just a mess. And he / she does the same thing when she / he repeats it later.
My uncertain impressions were confirmed by these remarks from a perceptive correspondent in China:
No matter what he is doing — cross dressing, voice altering, topolect mixing — it all seems to be part of a performance that is intended to get across his opposition to the proposed changes in the tax structure.
